London: Palestinian Supporters Urge Muslim Armies to Invade Israel and Free Gaza

Tens of thousands of Palestinian supporters took to the streets of central London again on Saturday.

The protesters carried Palestinian flags and chanted for “freedom in Palestine” from Israel.

Obviously, that does not mean freedom from gas, water and electricity supplies.

One group of Muslim men urged Muslim countries to invade Israel to free Gaza.
This is happening in London – today.

Via Oli London.

Mass immigration from the Middle East has changed London and England, likely forever.

A leftist activist posted this.

Here is a live feed from the London rally via The Independent.

