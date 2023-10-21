London: Palestinian Supporters Urge Muslim Armies to Invade Israel and Free Gaza

Tens of thousands of Palestinian supporters took to the streets of central London again on Saturday.

The protesters carried Palestinian flags and chanted for “freedom in Palestine” from Israel.

Obviously, that does not mean freedom from gas, water and electricity supplies.

One group of Muslim men urged Muslim countries to invade Israel to free Gaza.

This is happening in London – today.

Via Oli London.

Group of Palestinian supporters in London openly incite Muslim countries to invade Israel: ‘Muslim Armies Rescue the People of Palestine.” pic.twitter.com/iSmxxulj7Z — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 21, 2023

Mass immigration from the Middle East has changed London and England, likely forever.

Thousands of people take over the streets in central London in solidarity with the Palestinian people who are facing an Israeli war of genocide these days.#GazaGenocide #Gaza_Under_Attack pic.twitter.com/QFDcWlaHyA — zdig (@Hj_Sadok) October 21, 2023

A leftist activist posted this.

Here is a live feed from the London rally via The Independent.