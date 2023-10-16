London Is Falling: Anti-Israel Protesters Raise Palestinian Flag on Statue of King Charles I – Wave Keffiyeh Scarf Around His Head – Beat Pro-Israeli Protester

Thousands of Hamas supporters rallied Sunday in London, England in support of the Palestinian people after the historic bloodbath in Israel less than 10 days ago.

There are still 120 captives from the Hamas attack missing inside Gaza.

Hamas supporters blame Israel for the bloody slaughter of Jews in Israel including nearly 300 kids and young adults at a music festival in the desert.

The protesters raised the Palestinian flag on the statue of King Charles I and wrapped the keffiyeh scarf around his head.

London Has Been Conquered! Hamas supporters raise the Palestinian flag on the statue of King Charles I and wrap the Palestinian war scarf (keffiyeh) around his head. This is yet another of London's iconic landmarks captured by Islamic supremacists. The same hatred as from… pic.twitter.com/Ke6yKKHtI2 — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 16, 2023

Thousands of Pro-Palestinian protesters took to the street in London following the greatest mass slaughter of Jews since World War II took place 9 days ago in southern Israel.

NEW: Thousands of pro-Palestine / anti-Israel protesters gather in London just one week after Hamas butchered innocent men, women and children. Police are threatening to arrest anyone who shows support for Hamas. Protests are beginning to turn violent in London as the police… pic.twitter.com/hXFtW1molV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 14, 2023

An Israeli supporter with an Israeli flag was beaten by the mob.

Lone British Jew with Israeli flag is attacked by a mob of Muslims women, children and men who were chanting “Allah Ahkbar” Jews aren’t safe in London in 2023. Shocking scenes coming out of London Hamas support protest. pic.twitter.com/GEC8tWq1y4 — American Trenches (@usatrenches) October 14, 2023

The protesters chanted for the extermination of Israel.