London Is Falling: Anti-Israel Protesters Raise Palestinian Flag on Statue of King Charles I – Wave Keffiyeh Scarf Around His Head – Beat Pro-Israeli Protester

Anti-Israel protesters raise the Palestinian flag on King Charles I statue in London and drape a keffiyeh scarf around his neck.

Thousands of Hamas supporters rallied Sunday in London, England in support of the Palestinian people after the historic bloodbath in Israel less than 10 days ago.

There are still 120 captives from the Hamas attack missing inside Gaza.

Hamas supporters blame Israel for the bloody slaughter of Jews in Israel including nearly 300 kids and young adults at a music festival in the desert.

The protesters raised the Palestinian flag on the statue of King Charles I and wrapped the keffiyeh scarf around his head.

Thousands of Pro-Palestinian protesters took to the street in London following the greatest mass slaughter of Jews since World War II took place 9 days ago in southern Israel.

An Israeli supporter with an Israeli flag was beaten by the mob.

The protesters chanted for the extermination of Israel.

