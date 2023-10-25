LIVE STREAM VIDEO: House Votes for Speaker

In the 118th Congress, there are 221 Republicans and 212 Democrats. This means that there are 433 actively serving members of the House.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) nominated Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA).

On the roll call, 429 members have recorded their presence: Republican 220 (1 absent), Democrats 209 (3 absent).

To become a speaker, Johnson needs to secure 215 votes.

Former GOP nominees Jim Jordan, Tom Emmer, Steve Scalise, and former speaker Kevin McCarthy voted for Mike Johnson for House Speaker.

Johnson has the votes needed to become Speaker. We may have a new House Speaker by today.

You can watch the live feed here: