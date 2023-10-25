LIVE STREAM VIDEO: House Votes for Speaker

by

In the 118th Congress, there are 221 Republicans and 212 Democrats. This means that there are 433 actively serving members of the House.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) nominated Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA).

On the roll call, 429 members have recorded their presence: Republican 220 (1 absent), Democrats 209 (3 absent).

To become a speaker, Johnson needs to secure 215 votes.

Former GOP nominees Jim Jordan, Tom Emmer, Steve Scalise, and former speaker Kevin McCarthy voted for Mike Johnson for House Speaker.

Johnson has the votes needed to become Speaker. We may have a new House Speaker by today.

You can watch the live feed here:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.