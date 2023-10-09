Kash Patel: How Did the Biden Administration Miss WORLD WAR III?

Guest post by Kash Patel

Instead of analyzing how the world’s supreme intelligence agencies and superpowers missed HAMAS’ attack on Israel, the media is sensationalizing its actuality. That’s the scary part, its not a miss, it’s a deliberate act of weaponization by the Biden administration of our national security apparatus.

The intelligence community, like our national command authority is directed by one thing, the Commander-in-Chief. Whether you grow its size is a red herring, when you reorient thousands of career individuals trained to detect prospects of war, you have less personnel and capacity detecting the threat environment. Its simple; there is only so much money, machines, and manning to direct against our enemies.

I know first hand during the Trump administration, our national intelligence priorities were foreign terrorist organizations, and defeating a nuclear Iran. We had specific cells and groups within the IC dedicated against groups like HAMAS and Iran, they were top tier priorities. President Trump made this mission simple, defeating our enemies will always be the top priority in his national defense arsenal. We used all options, overt and covert.

The National Intelligence Priorities Framework (NIPF), is the bulwark of our national security efforts. What is the NIPF? Simply defined, amongst a multi-tier threat analysis, each White House is charged with the duty of prioritizing the greatest threats to the United States and our allies. In the Trump administration, this was simple, AQ, ISIS, and foreign terrorist organizations were all top priorities. Each year the White House creates a new rack and stack within the NIPF, for example during Biden’s first year, climate change was the top priority. Don’t believe me, his DoD’s first CONOP (concept of operations, the mandate that moves the DoD’s rudder) was on climate change. Not terrorists, not the CCP, not Iran, and not the cartels (like we did during Trump’s term), but the weather. There’s your critical intelligence failure driven by Biden’s desire to weaponize intelligence for political narrative purposes. And it was intentional. That’s the difference between Trump and Biden. Now the world sees what happens when you do not.

Immediately after the Biden administration just weeks ago provided Iran with $6billion of funding, the fake news declared this an overarching win because they carried the false narrative that this was a victory for global security. The day after Iran received this stack of cash, they kicked out every single UN inspector that guarded against their production of nuclear weapons grade material.

The media continued to print false stories that America will have oversight of all funds because Biden administration told them to say so. You now see the power of these disinformation campaigns. The reality, Iran’s president, the day after receiving the cash stated unequivocally Iran will use the funds as they see fit, with zero oversight. As a side, it’s a total fiction to believe America could have any oversight of these funds- to wit Afghanistan and Ukraine.

You do not need to be in national security to know planning a declaration of war of this magnitude by HAMAS and Iran takes thousands of people, months of work, and painstaking collaboration. Are we to believe the Biden IC ‘just missed’ on the intel, it was a gap? Not for one second, it was an intentional decision to prioritize the weather, diversity/inclusion, and giving money to terrorists, then the safety of us and our allies.

When you demand the thousands of IC officials whose entire careers are spent fighting against actual top tier threats, and force them to study climate change and diversity, this is the result. We cannot expect America, nor its allies, to destroy terrorism, when you have demanded them to guard the setting sun. Trump had dedicated intelligence and defense cells focused against Hamas, Iran, and Shia militia groups. That work can only be stopped by reorganization of the NIPF at the charge of the commander-in-chief. It’s not complicated government gymnastics, rather simply government weaponization to satisfy a destructive radical agenda and the media.

Don’t believe me, here’s another dose of reality, Jake Sullivan, the current national security advisor to the president, and author of the false Russia Gate Alfa Bank narrative, definitely declared just one week ago, the Middle East has never been more at peace. How’s that aging?

When you have corrupt Government Gangsters running our national security, this is the result. As a side note, since we sent 7 years worth of surface to air missile defense systems (just one example) to the Ukraine along with $120 billion, what happens when Israel calls on us for aid.

Worse yet, what happens when we find out hostages taken by HAMAS are American, or those killed were one of ours. Do you trust this administration with our national security? Perhaps Biden will again give another $6 billion to Iran on 9/11.

Kash Patel- former chief of staff for the Department of Defense and Deputy Director of National Intelligence during the Trump administration. He’s the author of the new book, Government Gangsters.

