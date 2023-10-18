Karine Jean-Pierre Cuts Off Reporter After Biden Gets Snarky, Struggles to Answer Questions About American Hostages (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday spoke with reporters during a stop at Ramstein Air Base in Germany after spending a few hours in Israel.

Biden on Wednesday arrived in Israel to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the Middle East teeters on another war. He was supposed to visit neighboring Jordan but Palestinian leader Abbas and other Arab leaders canceled their planned meeting with Biden after the hospital strike in Gaza.

After spending a few hours in Israel, Biden shuffled away and didn’t take any questions.

Reporters peppered Biden with questions about his meeting with Netanyahu and Americans held hostage in Gaza.

“I’m hopeful we can get some Americans out, as well, of Gaza, and hopefully we will continue to work toward getting other Americans out through other means, as well,” Biden told reporters.

“Do you think it was necessary for you to come here?” a reporter asked.

Biden got snarky with the reporter: “What do you think? I’ll let you answer that.”

“What about getting people out?” another reporter asked of the American hostages held by Hamas.

“The answer is we’re gonna get people out, but I’m not going into any detail with you now—” Biden said before Karine Jean-Pierre jumped in and saved the day.

“Alright, we gotta wrap up,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Another reporter asked: “Are Israelis operating within the rules of war that you talked about last week?”

“Good talking to you all,” Biden said as he walked away.

WATCH: