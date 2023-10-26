Kamala Harris Trashes Second Amendment and Praises Australia’s Massive Gun Confiscation (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris on Thursday delivered remarks at the State Department at an event with the Australian Prime Minister and addressed the mass shooting in Maine.

She praised Australia’s gun confiscation program as she condemned the mass shooting that unfolded in Maine late Wednesday evening.

There is a manhunt underway for Robert Card, 40, the suspected mass shooter who killed 18 people and injured 13 others in a shooting spree in Lewiston, Maine. Card opened fire at a bowling alley and a bar.



Robert Card

“Let us be clear, it does not have to be this way, as our friends in Australia have demonstrated,” Harris said trashing the Second Amendment.

Australia previously confiscated hundreds of thousands of firearms in a massive mandatory ‘gun buyback’ program.

The United States is not Australia. Kamala Harris should be barred from holding public office for attacking the Second Amendment and praising a foreign country’s massive gun confiscation program.

.@VP Harris praises Australia’s massive gun confiscation: "Let us be clear, it does not have to be this way, as our friends in Australia have demonstrated.” pic.twitter.com/3oKrlqq619 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 26, 2023

Kamala Harris also released an official statement on the mass shooting in Maine. She attacked the Second Amendment, called for ‘red flag’ laws and bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.