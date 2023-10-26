Kamala Harris Trashes Second Amendment and Praises Australia’s Massive Gun Confiscation (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris on Thursday delivered remarks at the State Department at an event with the Australian Prime Minister and addressed the mass shooting in Maine.
She praised Australia’s gun confiscation program as she condemned the mass shooting that unfolded in Maine late Wednesday evening.
There is a manhunt underway for Robert Card, 40, the suspected mass shooter who killed 18 people and injured 13 others in a shooting spree in Lewiston, Maine. Card opened fire at a bowling alley and a bar.
“Let us be clear, it does not have to be this way, as our friends in Australia have demonstrated,” Harris said trashing the Second Amendment.
Australia previously confiscated hundreds of thousands of firearms in a massive mandatory ‘gun buyback’ program.
The United States is not Australia. Kamala Harris should be barred from holding public office for attacking the Second Amendment and praising a foreign country’s massive gun confiscation program.
.@VP Harris praises Australia’s massive gun confiscation: "Let us be clear, it does not have to be this way, as our friends in Australia have demonstrated.” pic.twitter.com/3oKrlqq619
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 26, 2023
Kamala Harris also released an official statement on the mass shooting in Maine. She attacked the Second Amendment, called for ‘red flag’ laws and bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
Yesterday, Lewiston, Maine became yet another community torn apart by senseless gun violence. This time a bowling alley and a restaurant have been turned into scenes of unimaginable carnage.
Doug and I join the President and Dr. Biden in mourning those who were killed, praying for the many who were injured, and grieving for so many more whose lives are forever changed.
The Biden-Harris Administration will continue to provide full support to local authorities in Maine. I join President Biden in urging area residents to follow the warnings and guidance of local officials as the investigation proceeds.
Let us also continue to speak truth about the moment we are in. Gun violence is the leading cause of death for children in our nation. It does not have to be this way.
It is a false choice to suggest we must choose between either upholding the Second Amendment or passing reasonable gun safety laws to save lives. Congress can and must make background checks universal. Pass red flag laws. Ban high-capacity magazines. And renew the assault weapons ban.
In the meantime, President Biden and I are not waiting around. Through the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, we will continue to work to save lives.
We do not have a moment to spare, nor a life to spare.