Kamala Harris Snaps at “60 Minutes” Host After He Confronts Her on Her Low Approval Rating (VIDEO)

“60 Minutes” host Bill Whitaker interviewed Kamala Harris and asked her about a wide range of topics from the Israel-Gaza war to domestic issues.

The full “60 Minutes” interview with Harris will air this Sunday evening but a teaser clip was posted on Friday.

Kamala Harris was not happy after Bill Whitaker asked her about her low approval rating.

Just 31% of Americans have a favorable view of Kamala Harris. Virtually no one likes Kamala Harris.

“[Your low approval rating] is a concern — and a legitimate concern,” Whitaker said.

Kamala Harris snapped at Bill Whitaker. “Our Democracy is on the line, Bill and I, frankly, in my head, do not have time for parlor games!” Harris said.

WATCH:

This Sunday on 60 Minutes, @BillWhitakerCBS interviews Vice President Kamala Harris. She discusses the situation in Israel and Gaza in the wake of the Hamas terror attack and urgent domestic issues, including gun violence prevention and immigration. pic.twitter.com/MZBk6oWNH8 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 27, 2023

Gee, why don’t the majority of Americans like Kamala Harris?

A local Virginia reporter recently asked Kamala Harris about her low favorability rating going into 2024.

“Polls show a 41% favorable rating of you…and 50-some percent unfavorable. What do you say to those voters about the next four years?” the reporter asked Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris smiled and nodded in agreement.

“We are very excited about the next four years because it’s going to be about continuing to do the work to respond to the needs of the American people,” she said.

“People stood in line and waited sometimes for hours to vote and they did so because they wanted to put in their order,” Harris said.

Here’s what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris mean when they say “let’s finish the job”: