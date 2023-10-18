JUST IN: Woman Arrested and Banned from Court After Disturbance at Trump NY City Trial

During the civil trial of former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, a court employee was arrested after attempting to approach the former President.

According to a spokesperson for the New York government, during the trial, the woman, Jenny Hannigan, “Disrupted the session, stood up, and walked towards the front of the court, shouting at Trump, indicating that she wanted to assist him.”

The woman was apprehended by court officials before getting close to Trump or any of the lawyers representing the other parties involved in the former president’s case.

Breaking: A woman who approached the bench during Donald Trump‘s fraud trial today, apparently asking to speak with Trump, was arrested and placed in a New York State courts squad car just now. pic.twitter.com/xRM1oFR5Fx — Frank G. Runyeon (@frankrunyeon) October 18, 2023

She was immediately placed on administrative leave and banned from entering any court building. She was escorted out of the court, charged with second-degree contempt of court, which is akin to disrupting a judicial proceeding. None of those involved in the case were in danger.

Charge Against Trump

Donald Trump is on trial in New York in a $250 million lawsuit filed by a far left Attorney General and a inept judge. Trump, his sons Eric and Don Jr., and Trump Organization executives are accused of inflating the former president’s net worth to secure more favorable loan terms. Attorney General James claims Mar-a-lago, one of the most expensive properties in America in Palm Beach, is only worth $18 million. The entire trial is a sham.