JUST OUT: President Trump’s Recorded Statement During NYC Deposition Was Just Released – AND IT’S LIT! — TRUMP NEVER BACKS DOWN!

New footage of Donald Trump legal statement during his New York City deposition is chilling to watch: We’ve never seen Trump like this!

What they are doing to President Trump is unconstitutional and disgusting to watch!

Here is President Trump reading his statement during the bogus case brought against him by Letitia James.

Trump never backs down. That’s why we love this man.

And that’s why the Marxists hate him.

The Office of Letitia James released the video earlier this week from his deposition on August 22, 2022.

Here is the transcript:

Court official: At 09:45 A.m.. Mr. Trump, I understand you have a statement that you wanted to read into the record.

President Trump: Yes.

Court official: Would you please feel free to start. At any time.

President Trump: This is the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country. There has never been another president, or perhaps even another politician who has been persecuted, harassed, and in every other way unfairly treated like President Donald J. Trump. What Letitia James has tried to do the last number of years is a disgrace to the legal system, an affront to the New York State taxpayers, and a violation of the solemn rights and protections afforded by the United States Constitution. She developed a political platform and made a career out of maliciously attacking me and my business. Before she even understood or was elected or reviewed one of the millions of pages of documents we willingly produced, we willingly produced these documents. James proclaimed that she, quote, looks forward to going into the office of Attorney General every day, suing me, and then going home. This is during her campaign. She announced that she was obsessed with, quote, taking me on, taking me on, and that her eyes were set on Trump Tower, quote, Trump Tower. She even assured her supporters as an election promise very strongly that, quote, we’re going to definitely sue him before she even knew anything about me. We’re going to be a real pain in his ass. He’s going to know my name personally. And she claimed I was on an illegitimate and that it was an illegitimate president, quote, illegitimate president. In her AG speech, she promised to, quote, shine a bright light into every dark corner of Trump’s real estate holdings. Shortly thereafter, she vowed to, quote, use every area of the law to investigate President Trump and his business transactions and that of his family as well. She knows nothing about us. This is when she knew absolutely nothing about us. It was very unfair. This whole thing is very unfair. As a pretense for commencing her bogus investigation, Letitia James relied on the testimony of Michael Cohen, a convicted felon and liar, the Southern District of New York. Astutely described Cohen as a man who, quote, repeatedly used his power and influence for deceptive ends by engaging in, quote, extensive, deliberate, and serious criminal conduct consistent with a, quote, pattern of deception that permeated his professional life. This was in a long, many page statement by him. It only gets worse. This is the witness, a stone cold loser a loser that she used to justify her obsessive work her obsessive.

Via TONY