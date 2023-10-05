DEVELOPING: Man Arrested at Wisconsin Capitol for Seeking Democrat Gov. Tony Evers with Handgun, Posts Bail Then Returns Armed with Rifle

A man was arrested twice in one day at the Wisconsin Capitol for carrying firearms and demanding to see Governor Tony Evers (D-WI), AP reported.

According to state Department of Administration spokesperson Tatyana Warrick, the man, who was shirtless and had a holstered handgun, approached the governor’s office on the first floor of the Capitol around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was demanding to see Governor Evers, who was not present in the building at the time. Capitol police promptly took the man into custody for openly carrying a firearm in the Capitol.

Wisconsin is an open-carry state with the right to bear arms. While firearms can be brought into the Capitol if they are concealed and the person has a valid permit, the man did not have a concealed carry permit, according to reports.

After being booked into the Dane County Jail, the man posted bail and returned to the Capitol shortly before 9 p.m., this time armed with a rifle.

The building, which closes to the public at 6 p.m., was again the scene of his arrest as he once more demanded to see the governor. Madison police reported that the man, whose name has not been disclosed, was taken into “productive custody” and subsequently hospitalized.

As of now, the motive behind the man’s actions remains unclear. Authorities have not yet released any information regarding why the man sought to approach Governor Evers while armed, not just once but twice on the same day.

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to Madison City’s Chief of Police but did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

According to AP, the governor’s office, represented by spokesperson Britt Cudaback, declined to comment on the incident, stating that they typically do not respond to questions about security issues.

A man illegally brought a handgun into the Wisconsin Capitol, demanding to see the governor. Then he posted bail and returned with an assault rifle. https://t.co/23LmvV5eUC — The Associated Press (@AP) October 5, 2023

For more updates on this developing story, stay tuned to The Gateway Pundit.