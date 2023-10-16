JUST IN: Hitman Jack Smith and Far-Left DC Judge Chutkan Hold Hearing to Gag Donald Trump from Speaking – DOJ Argues They Want Trump Silenced but “Have No Interest in Limiting His Run for Office” – Total BS!

On Monday morning Special Counsel Jack Smith will argue before anti-Trump DC Judge Tanya Chutkan to gag leading Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump from speaking about his case and issues important to the American people.

They want to silence President Trump.

This was all part of the Democrat Party’s plan. They know they cannot defeat President Trump so this year, besides all of their election tricks and gimmicks to steal votes, the Biden administration charged President Trump with 91 indictments and opened a Special Counsel on his holding classified documents in a locked room at Mar-a-Lago – unlike the the open garage where Joe Biden kept classified documents he was illegally holding as a US Senator and vice president.

Special Counsel Jack Smith was not hired to argue a brilliant case against President Donald Trump in a court of law. Jack Smith was not hired to bring legitimate charges against President Trump. Jack Smith was hired as a Biden DOJ hitman to take out Trump. Period.

Jack Smith has always been a hitman. He was hired as a hitman to destroy Trump.

Jack Smith is not a genius in legal theory. That’s not his job. His job is to take out Trump in any way possible before the 2024 election.

Today Smith will argue why the leading presidential candidate must be silenced.

Smith would have been laughed out of court 20 years ago. But that was before the Marxists took control.

Local reporter Scott McFarlane is covering the hearing from the court house.

The DOJ opened their arguments insisting they want President Trump silenced but… “they have no interest in limiting Trump running for office.”

So they started out with a whopper!

Prosecutor says “this is about the participants and witnesses in this trial”… “it’s limited” she says She cites Trump spokesman quote from Saturday in Washington Post that Trump seeks “to try this case in the court of public opinion” — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 16, 2023

The DOJ argues that (despite their continued and illegal leaks to the Trump-hating mainstream media) Trump should not be allowed to push his case to the American public!

And – they support his constitutional rights!

Wow!

Judge is peppering prosecutor with a series of questions about what would be “allowable” for Trump to say. Prosecutor offers the possibility that Trump is asked question by a non-witness about the case while Trump campaigns.. and that he could deny the charges — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 16, 2023

Judge Chatkan then lectures the Trump team and claims he does not have the right to say anything he wants!

What country is this?