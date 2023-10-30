BREAKING: Federal Judge Issues Emergency Restraining Order Against Biden Regime, Halting DHS and CBP from “Disassembling, Degrading, Tampering” with Texas Concertina Wire Barriers

On Monday, a federal judge issued an emergency Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against the Biden regime. The order effectively prohibits the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) from “disassembling, degrading, or tampering” with concertina wire barriers along the Texas border.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against the Biden regime’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS), DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, among other federal agencies and officials on Tuesday.

The lawsuit arises from a controversial federal practice—systematic destruction of Texas’s concertina wire deployed along the state’s border with Mexico to deter illegal migration.

“Today, I filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration regarding their cutting razor wire at the border. Texas is and will continue to be America’s greatest backstop to the failures of the federal government,” Paxton wrote on X.

BREAKING: Today, I filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration regarding their cutting razor wire at the border. Texas is and will continue to be America’s greatest backstop to the failures of the federal government. https://t.co/rfzJWYqYxH — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) October 24, 2023

“By cutting Texas’s concertina wire, the federal government has not only illegally destroyed property owned by the State of Texas; it has also disrupted the State’s border deterrence efforts, leaving gaps in Texas’s border barriers and damaging Texas’s ability to effectively deter illegal entry into Texas,” according to the press release.

“With this lawsuit, Attorney General Paxton seeks to end this ongoing, unlawful practice which undermines Texas’s border security efforts. Texas is asking the court to enjoin the federal defendants from continuing to destroy and damage private property—without statutory authority and in violation of federal law,” it added.

In a statement, Ken Paxton said, “Texas has the sovereign right to construct border barriers to prevent the entry of illegal aliens. Americans across the country were horrified to watch Biden’s open-border policy in action: agents were physically cutting wires and assisting the aliens’ entry into our state. This is illegal. It puts our country and our citizens at risk. The courts must put a stop to it, or Biden’s free-for-all will make this crushing immigration crisis even worse.”

To read the filing, click here.

Federal operatives have been implicated in not just destroying the concertina wire but actively aiding thousands of undocumented aliens in their illegal crossing of the Rio Grande into Texas. Some agents have gone to the extent of facilitating these crossings by attaching ropes or cables to vehicles, effectively creating makeshift pathways up the riverbank into Texas. The agents have been cutting new openings in the wire fence, sometimes immediately after Texas officers have repaired previous breaches.

I like how you used a pic showing a Texas soldier and razor wire, While both were put there by Texas due to Joe Biden’s open Borders. By the way, don’t forget this is what Joe Biden is instructing BP agents to do. pic.twitter.com/M3AF57zZOp — rip240sx (@rip240sx) October 17, 2023

Another video shows a border patrol agent exchanging a fist bump with illegal aliens, moments after they managed to cut through Governor Greg Abbott’s border wire.

Illegals Fist Bump Border Patrol After They Cut Through Abbott’s Border Wire. Why is this happening? pic.twitter.com/cIZAWsOzD6 — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) September 29, 2023

Video obtained by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin shows more than a dozen men, women, children and infants are seen being let in the cut razor wire fence by the agent. A coyote can be seen turning back his fan motorboat after unloading his human cargo and heading unmolested back to Mexico.

NEW: Video from source in Eagle Pass shows Border Patrol cutting through razor wire placed by the state of TX to allow migrants to enter & be processed after crossing illegally. @TxDPS tells me this is the first time they know of this happening, and that it’s being looked into… pic.twitter.com/jESPbzj9sw — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 30, 2023

According to Texas Asst. Attorney General Robert Henneke, the Biden regime has doubled down on its efforts to remove border security measures in Texas in response to the lawsuit. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has used a forklift tractor to dismantle a razor-wire barrier along the Texas border. This action allowed 310 individuals to enter the U.S. illegally.

UPDATE: In response to our lawsuit, #BidenAdministration @DHSgov has doubled down using a forklift tractor to dismantle the #Texas razor wire barrier allowing 310 people to enter illegally. @TXAG & @TPPF have filed an immediate TRO motion seeking emergency relief from the… https://t.co/LntiboMpP8 pic.twitter.com/iJXzYogjhx — Robert Henneke (@robhenneke) October 27, 2023

In response, the Texas Attorney General and the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF) have filed an immediate Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) motion on Friday, seeking emergency relief from the Court.

“Plaintiff the State of Texas respectfully requests the Court to enter an order temporarily restraining Defendants from damaging, destroying, or otherwise interfering with Texas’s concertina wire fence while it adjudicates the pending preliminary-injunction motion—or grant that motion due to Defendants’ escalation of its misconduct. Alternatively, the Court should issue a stay of Defendants’ policy doing the same, pending judicial review,” according to the court documents.

On Monday, Judge Alia Moses issued an emergency Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against the Biden regime, where the regime must immediately stop removing barbed wire on Texas borders.

The temporary restraining order will expire on November 13, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., unless a further order of this Court extends the time.

According to the court order, “Until November 13, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., the Defendants shall be enjoined from: (1) removing the property from its present location for any reason other than to provide or obtain emergency medical aid, as noted above; (2) concealing the property in any way; (3) offering the property for sale, rent, or use to any person, business, or entity; (4) selling or otherwise transferring the property in whole or in part; (5) encumbering the property in any way; (6) scrapping the property; (7) disposing of the property in any way; (8) disassembling, degrading, tampering with, or transforming the property in any way for any reason other than to provide or obtain emergency medical as noted in this order; and (9) failing to take all steps necessary to protect the property against damage or loss of any kind.”

Read the order here.