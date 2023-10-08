June Palestinian Report: US Arms Left by Joe Biden in Afghanistan Reach Gaza

by
Piles of US weapons Joe Biden left for the Taliban terrorists during escape from Afghanistan.

In June the Palestinian SAMA News Agency openly reported that US weapons left by Joe Biden and Mark Milley when the Biden regime surrendered to the Taliban have now found their way to Gaza.

This was three months before the historic Hamas attack on Israel this weekend.

Over 250 Israelis and foreigners are dead, over a thousand were injured, and dozens of Israelis were captured and sent back to Gaza.

In 2021, Joe Biden armed the Taliban with $80 Billion in US weapons and supplies when he surrendered to the Taliban and fled Afghanistan in 2021.

Piles of cash and rows of US military equipment Joe Biden and Mark Milley left the Taliban as the US surrendered in Afghanistan.
As The Gateway Pundit previously reported – Joe Biden supplied the Taliban terrorist organization and their Islamist accomplices with billions of dollars worth of US weapons, armed vehicles, helicopters, ammunition, and piles of cash.
Rather than destroying the equipment before leaving the country, Joe Biden surrendered nearly $85 billion worth of US military equipment to the Taliban.
In fact, Joe Biden left 300 times more guns than those passed to the Mexican cartels in Obama’s Fast and Furious program.
The Taliban later released video of the weapons Joe Biden left behind and the room full of stacks of $100 bills Joe left for good measure.
The Taliban posted videos of pallets of weapons and stacks of $100 bills they have seized.

Here is a more complete list of US-supplied and left behind equipment now controlled by Taliban:

-2,000 Armored Vehicles Including Humvees and MRAP’s
-75,989 Total Vehicles: FMTV, M35, Ford Rangers, Ford F350, Ford Vans, Toyota Pickups, Armored Security Vehicles etc
-45 UH-60 Blachhawk Helicopters
-50 MD530G Scout Attack Choppers
-ScanEagle Military Drones
-30 Military Version Cessnas
-4 C-130’s
-29 Brazilian made A-29 Super Tocano Ground Attack Aircraft 
208+ Aircraft Total
-At least 600,000+ Small arms M16, M249 SAWs, M24 Sniper Systems, 50 Calibers, 1,394 M203 Grenade Launchers, M134 Mini Gun, 20mm Gatling Guns and Ammunition
-61,000 M203 Rounds
-20,040 Grenades
-Howitzers
-Mortars +1,000’s of Rounds
-162,000 pieces of Encrypted Military Comunications Gear
-16,000+ Night Vision Goggles
-Newest Technology Night Vision Scopes
-Thermal Scopes and Thermal Mono Googles
-10,000 2.75 inch Air to Ground Rockets
-Recconaissance Equipment (ISR)
-Laser Aiming Units
-Explosives Ordnance C-4, Semtex, Detonators, Shaped Charges, Thermite, Incendiaries, AP/API/APIT
-2,520 Bombs
-Administration Encrypted Cell Phones and Laptops all operational
-Pallets with Millions of Dollars in US Currency
-Millions of Rounds of Ammunition including but not limited to 20,150,600 rounds of 7.62mm, 9,000,000 rounds of 50.caliber
-Large Stockpile of Plate Carriers and Body Armor
-US Military HIIDE, for Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment Biometrics
-Lots of Heavy Equipment Including Bull Dozers, Backhoes, Dump Trucks, Excavators

Much of the information included in the above list is public record.

But that was not enough.

In March, the Taliban started posting video of the fields of military vehicles the US left behind for the Taliban.

More vehicles.

The Taliban also claims the Abu Dujana brigade of the Al-Badr Corps have already repaired over 300 military vehicles and now are ready for use.

And don’t forget the room full of $100 bills Joe Biden left the Taliban for good measure.

More:

You can’t love America and arm our enemies at the same time.

The Middle East Monitor reported:

US arms left in Afghanistan have been smuggled to the Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip, Sama News Agency reported on Friday.

The local Palestinian news agency disclosed that Newsweek reported an unnamed senior Israeli military official confirming: “Some of the small weapons seized in Afghanistan had been spotted in the hands of Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip.”

The Israeli military official raised concerns about the “dangers” of sending advanced US and Western arms, sent to Ukraine, to: “Israel’s enemies in the region, including in Iran.”

According to Sama News Agency, Washington affirmed it would take “pre-emptive measures” to undermine moving arms to the Middle East.

The Israeli military official said that the paramilitary forces taking part in the Russian-Ukrainian war are monitoring the arms sent to Ukraine, such as the anti-missile system, Javelin.

He claimed that the military groups fighting in Russia are eager to move the arms they seized during the war to Iran due to the strong relations between the two countries, while the groups fighting in Ukraine seek to smuggle weapons for money.

Trending: Woman Whose Lifeless Body Was Seen in Back of Truck Identified as German Citizen Shani Louk – She Was Attending Peace Concert Near Gaza Border When Murdered by Hamas (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.