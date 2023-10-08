June Palestinian Report: US Arms Left by Joe Biden in Afghanistan Reach Gaza

In June the Palestinian SAMA News Agency openly reported that US weapons left by Joe Biden and Mark Milley when the Biden regime surrendered to the Taliban have now found their way to Gaza.
This was three months before the historic Hamas attack on Israel this weekend.
Over 250 Israelis and foreigners are dead, over a thousand were injured, and dozens of Israelis were captured and sent back to Gaza.
In 2021, Joe Biden armed the Taliban with $80 Billion in US weapons and supplies when he surrendered to the Taliban and fled Afghanistan in 2021.
Here is a more complete list of US-supplied and left behind equipment now controlled by Taliban:
-2,000 Armored Vehicles Including Humvees and MRAP’s
-75,989 Total Vehicles: FMTV, M35, Ford Rangers, Ford F350, Ford Vans, Toyota Pickups, Armored Security Vehicles etc
-45 UH-60 Blachhawk Helicopters
-50 MD530G Scout Attack Choppers
-ScanEagle Military Drones
-30 Military Version Cessnas
-4 C-130’s
-29 Brazilian made A-29 Super Tocano Ground Attack Aircraft
208+ Aircraft Total
-At least 600,000+ Small arms M16, M249 SAWs, M24 Sniper Systems, 50 Calibers, 1,394 M203 Grenade Launchers, M134 Mini Gun, 20mm Gatling Guns and Ammunition
-61,000 M203 Rounds
-20,040 Grenades
-Howitzers
-Mortars +1,000’s of Rounds
-162,000 pieces of Encrypted Military Comunications Gear
-16,000+ Night Vision Goggles
-Newest Technology Night Vision Scopes
-Thermal Scopes and Thermal Mono Googles
-10,000 2.75 inch Air to Ground Rockets
-Recconaissance Equipment (ISR)
-Laser Aiming Units
-Explosives Ordnance C-4, Semtex, Detonators, Shaped Charges, Thermite, Incendiaries, AP/API/APIT
-2,520 Bombs
-Administration Encrypted Cell Phones and Laptops all operational
-Pallets with Millions of Dollars in US Currency
-Millions of Rounds of Ammunition including but not limited to 20,150,600 rounds of 7.62mm, 9,000,000 rounds of 50.caliber
-Large Stockpile of Plate Carriers and Body Armor
-US Military HIIDE, for Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment Biometrics
-Lots of Heavy Equipment Including Bull Dozers, Backhoes, Dump Trucks, Excavators
Much of the information included in the above list is public record.
But that was not enough.
In March, the Taliban started posting video of the fields of military vehicles the US left behind for the Taliban.
More vehicles.
The Taliban also claims the Abu Dujana brigade of the Al-Badr Corps have already repaired over 300 military vehicles and now are ready for use.
Additional pictures showing US military equipment left behind by the US forces following the botched Afghanistan Withdrawal
The Taliban also in a statement said the Abu Dujana brigade of the Al-Badr Corps have already repaired over 300 military vehicles and now are ready for use. pic.twitter.com/QDxKXoAqMl
And don’t forget the room full of $100 bills Joe Biden left the Taliban for good measure.
Remember when Biden left over $80 Billion in military equipment with the Taliban?
Well they’re now threatening to conquer Jerusalem
Between the Taliban’s weapons & $6B to Iran, it’s almost as if the Biden regime has been intentionally setting up these dominoes to fall on Israel https://t.co/oN4EKqdEBP
You can’t love America and arm our enemies at the same time.
The Middle East Monitor reported:
US arms left in Afghanistan have been smuggled to the Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip, Sama News Agency reported on Friday.
The local Palestinian news agency disclosed that Newsweek reported an unnamed senior Israeli military official confirming: “Some of the small weapons seized in Afghanistan had been spotted in the hands of Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip.”
The Israeli military official raised concerns about the “dangers” of sending advanced US and Western arms, sent to Ukraine, to: “Israel’s enemies in the region, including in Iran.”
According to Sama News Agency, Washington affirmed it would take “pre-emptive measures” to undermine moving arms to the Middle East.
The Israeli military official said that the paramilitary forces taking part in the Russian-Ukrainian war are monitoring the arms sent to Ukraine, such as the anti-missile system, Javelin.
He claimed that the military groups fighting in Russia are eager to move the arms they seized during the war to Iran due to the strong relations between the two countries, while the groups fighting in Ukraine seek to smuggle weapons for money.