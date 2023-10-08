June Palestinian Report: US Arms Left by Joe Biden in Afghanistan Reach Gaza

In June the Palestinian SAMA News Agency openly reported that US weapons left by Joe Biden and Mark Milley when the Biden regime surrendered to the Taliban have now found their way to Gaza.

This was three months before the historic Hamas attack on Israel this weekend.

Over 250 Israelis and foreigners are dead, over a thousand were injured, and dozens of Israelis were captured and sent back to Gaza.

In 2021, Joe Biden armed the Taliban with $80 Billion in US weapons and supplies when he surrendered to the Taliban and fled Afghanistan in 2021.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported – Joe Biden supplied the Taliban terrorist organization and their Islamist accomplices with billions of dollars worth of US weapons, armed vehicles, helicopters, ammunition, and piles of cash.

Rather than destroying the equipment before leaving the country, Joe Biden surrendered nearly $85 billion worth of US military equipment to the Taliban.

In fact, Joe Biden left 300 times more guns than those passed to the Mexican cartels in Obama’s Fast and Furious program.

The Taliban later released video of the weapons Joe Biden left behind and the room full of stacks of $100 bills Joe left for good measure.

The Taliban posted videos of pallets of weapons and stacks of $100 bills they have seized.

Here is a more complete list of US-supplied and left behind equipment now controlled by Taliban:

-2,000 Armored Vehicles Including Humvees and MRAP’s

-75,989 Total Vehicles: FMTV, M35, Ford Rangers, Ford F350, Ford Vans, Toyota Pickups, Armored Security Vehicles etc

-45 UH-60 Blachhawk Helicopters

-50 MD530G Scout Attack Choppers

-ScanEagle Military Drones

-30 Military Version Cessnas

-4 C-130’s

-29 Brazilian made A-29 Super Tocano Ground Attack Aircraft

208+ Aircraft Total

-At least 600,000+ Small arms M16, M249 SAWs, M24 Sniper Systems, 50 Calibers, 1,394 M203 Grenade Launchers, M134 Mini Gun, 20mm Gatling Guns and Ammunition

-61,000 M203 Rounds

-20,040 Grenades

-Howitzers

-Mortars +1,000’s of Rounds

-162,000 pieces of Encrypted Military Comunications Gear

-16,000+ Night Vision Goggles

-Newest Technology Night Vision Scopes

-Thermal Scopes and Thermal Mono Googles

-10,000 2.75 inch Air to Ground Rockets

-Recconaissance Equipment (ISR)

-Laser Aiming Units

-Explosives Ordnance C-4, Semtex, Detonators, Shaped Charges, Thermite, Incendiaries, AP/API/APIT

-2,520 Bombs

-Administration Encrypted Cell Phones and Laptops all operational

-Pallets with Millions of Dollars in US Currency

-Millions of Rounds of Ammunition including but not limited to 20,150,600 rounds of 7.62mm, 9,000,000 rounds of 50.caliber

-Large Stockpile of Plate Carriers and Body Armor

-US Military HIIDE, for Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment Biometrics

-Lots of Heavy Equipment Including Bull Dozers, Backhoes, Dump Trucks, Excavators

Much of the information included in the above list is public record.

But that was not enough.

In March, the Taliban started posting video of the fields of military vehicles the US left behind for the Taliban.

More vehicles.

The Taliban also claims the Abu Dujana brigade of the Al-Badr Corps have already repaired over 300 military vehicles and now are ready for use.

Additional pictures showing US military equipment left behind by the US forces following the botched Afghanistan Withdrawal

And don’t forget the room full of $100 bills Joe Biden left the Taliban for good measure.

More:

Remember when Biden left over $80 Billion in military equipment with the Taliban? Well they're now threatening to conquer Jerusalem Between the Taliban's weapons & $6B to Iran, it's almost as if the Biden regime has been intentionally setting up these dominoes to fall on Israel

You can’t love America and arm our enemies at the same time.

