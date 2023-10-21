Journalist Goes Off on Her Colleagues in the Media for Acting Like ‘Stenographers of Terrorists’ (VIDEO)

Batya Ungar-Sargon is the opinion editor of Newsweek. During a recent appearance on FOX Business, she called out her colleagues in the media for acting like ‘stenographers of terrorists.’

She was referring specifically to the story of the bombed hospital in Gaza, which turned out to be untrue, but which liberal media rushed to report as true.

In the clip below, which has since gone viral, she explains why the media did this.

Real Clear Politics provides a transcript:

BATYA UNGAR-SARGON: I want to make sure that your audience understands the depravity of what happened yesterday. So after committee the worst atrocities against Jews since the Holocaust, the organization that was involved in dismembering children, alive in front of their parents, sent out a memo to the American press corps, ten days later, in which they said that Israel had killed 500 Palestinians, by bombing a hospital. None of that that turned out to be true, Israel did not bomb the hospital, the hospital is still standing, and we do not know how many people were killed but certainly was not 500. But our press corps, like the stenographers of terrorists that they are, simply repeated this lie. The New York Times, CNN, MSNBC, the Washington Post, the BBC, and the AP all repeated Hamas’ lie word for word. And why did they do this? Because they’re educated elite institutions with the get “woke mind virus,” they cannot tell right from wrong, they cannot tell truth from falsehood, and they simply li and lie, because to them, Israel is the oppressor, and they spent ten days having to describe atrocities issues and they were just desperate to get Israel back into the oppressor position of the bad guy.

Here’s the video:

This was the week our press corps was revealed for what they truly are: the stenographers of terrorists. pic.twitter.com/Zk9pkOfviC — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) October 20, 2023

Everything she says here is accurate. Our media is a disgrace.