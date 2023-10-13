Jordanian Forces Deploy Tear Gas Against Protesters Approaching Western Border; ‘Day of Jihad’ March Continues Towards Israeli Territory (VIDEO)

Jordanian police fired tear gas at protesters who were marching towards the West Bank border in solidarity with Palestinians. The Jordanian government has asked people to avoid confrontations amidst the growing tensions. Some protesters accused the Jordanian police of “treason” for their actions.

The protests in Jordan were part of a larger ‘Day of Jihad’ called by Hamas. The terrorist group urged tribes and armies from neighboring countries to join the fight against Israel. Khaled Meshaal, the head of Hamas’s office in the diaspora, said that the governments and people of Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Egypt had a responsibility to support Palestinians in Gaza.

