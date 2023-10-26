John Kerry’s Pompous Daughter Lectures Reporter on Climate Change as She Strolls Into Lavish White House Party (VIDEO)

Joe and Dr. Jill threw a lavish State Dinner for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Ms. Jodie Haydon of Australia on Wednesday night.

The world is on fire and Americans are still trapped in Gaza, but Joe Biden is partying the night away with DC elites.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting a lavish black-tie state dinner for Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his partner, Jodie Haydon. (AP) pic.twitter.com/3ayg4IijIP — Voice of America (@VOANews) October 26, 2023

Biden’s ‘Climate Envoy’ John Kerry and his daughters arrived at the White House Wednesday night to attend the ritzy State Dinner.

John Kerry flies all over the world in private jets whilst lecturing the peasants on the virtues of making sacrifices to curb climate change.

John Kerry previously defended taking a gas-guzzling private jet to accept the Arctic Circle award in Iceland in 2019.

“If you offset your carbon, it’s the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Kerry said a couple of years ago when confronted.

Now his arrogant daughter is lecturing peasants on climate change.

The three posed for photos and headed to the dinner when a reporter shouted a question about climate change.

John Kerry’s pompous (and homely) daughter turned around and lectured the reporter on climate change.

“Is Australia playing its part when it comes to climate change?” the reporter asked.

“Everybody needs to be playing a huge part in climate change now…” Kerry’s daughter said to the Australian reporter as she walked away.

VIDEO: