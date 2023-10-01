Joe Biden’s Dog Bit Another Secret Service Agent – the 11th Time “Commander” Bit an Agent That We Know of – This Is the New Dog, the Last Dog Was Removed for Biting People

Dr. Robert Malone, MD, posted a shocking update on the Biden Family’s dangerous puppy “Commander” on Twitter this weekend.

Commander bit at least ten Secret Service Agents in the last year – THAT WE KNOW OF!

Judicial Watch reported on Joe Biden’s latest aggressive German Shepherd.

Acquired in December 2021, Commander , a purebred German Shepherd, replaced Major, which was reportedly “given to family friends” following a series of attacks on Secret Service and White House staff.

We forced the release of the records through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed after the Secret Service failed to respond adequately to a December 2022 request for “records related to incidents of aggression and bites involving the Biden family dog, ‘Commander.’” Judicial Watch filed the request after receiving a tip about the dog’s behavior.

We received 194 pages of records from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealing 10 attacks by President Joe Biden’s German Shepherd, Commander, on officers and agents of the Secret Service between October 2022 and January 2023. In several cases the agents required medical care, including at a hospital. The records do not include any possible recent events.

In April 2022, we released records detailing multiple attacks on Secret Service members by President Biden’s dog, Major, at both the White House and Biden’s lake home in Wilmington, DE.

Dr. Malone offered this observation on Biden’s latest biter Commander.

THIS IS THE BIDEN’S SECOND DOG THAT WE KNOW OF THAT HAS TURNED EXTREMELY AGGRESSIVE.

This is not normal.

Dogs that bite without warning is usually because fear aggression.

Unlike most other types of dog aggression, fear aggression in dogs has no warning signs. Because they will react only when they think that there is no other option but to defend themselves, these dogs won’t growl, bare their teeth, or snarl before they nip at their source of fear. In most cases, this behavior is caused by a trauma in the dog’s past.

Fear aggression is often caused by abuse (for instance, a dog getting physically punished or mistreated).

The fact that this is at least the SECOND dog that has developed aggression is not a good look for the Biden family.

No one should have to work in an environment where there is a large, aggressive dog that is biting lots of people so hard that it is sending people to the hospital.

In a normal situation (err.. that means you or I or anyone else), a police report would have been filed about an aggressive dog that drew blood long ago -particularly if someone ended up in the hospital. There would have been a hearing or a court case. A county official or judge would order such a dog euthanized as soon as a history of multiple bites was documented.

Heck, such a story would have made the local newspapers. Ten dog bites in a four month period!

What is wrong with these people? Responsible pet owners do not allow their dogs to bite at least eleven people!

Finally, the District of Columbia has strict laws regarding biting. There are fines, penalties, laws that are being broken. Keeping a dangerous animal is against the law in DC. Why isn’t this law being enforced? As soon as someone went to the hospital, the city was required to investigate and should have taken immediate acton.

I hope a presidential nominee takes this up as campaign issue. This is important.