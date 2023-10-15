Joe Biden: “Who in God’s Name Needs a Weapon with 100 Rounds in Their Chamber?!?” (VIDEO)

Once again, Joe Biden with his foolish rants asks who needs a weapon with 100 rounds in their chamber? The obvious answer if they were even available, every law-abiding citizen in our country!

The Biden Regime has created a very dangerous situation with our open border and is putting our citizens in danger. Joe has the audacity to tell Americans that we don’t need to protect ourselves.

Would he subject himself to the same standards he sets for us? Not likely. The Secret Service is heavily armed to protect him.

“Who in God’s name needs a weapon with 100 rounds in the chamber? The weapon is only meant for one thing. To kill people!” Biden said during remarks at the 2023 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner on Saturday night.

WATCH:

Joe Biden one week after Hamas invaded Israel and went door to door hunting civilians and taking hostages: “Who in God’s name needs a weapon with 100 rounds in their chamber?!?” pic.twitter.com/92tnERTqpK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 15, 2023

Biden is ignorant of our Constitution. The 2nd Amendment clearly states: “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”

Biden has shown open hostility to the great patriots of our Nation who are gun owners. The Gateway Pundit in January reported that Joe threatened gun owners and conservatives and said guns are no match for the Federal government since they have fighter jets.

Joe Biden in January delivered remarks at the National Action Network Martin Luther King, Jr. Day breakfast in which he threatened millions of conservatives.

“I love my right-wing friends talking about how the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots. If you want to take on the federal government, you need some F-15s. You don’t need an AR-15,” Biden said.

“I’m serious! Think about it!” he said.