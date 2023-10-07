Joe Biden Releases Statement Condemning Terrorist Attacks in Israel – Faces Backlash from Social Media Users

by

Joe Biden released a statement on Saturday condemning the recent terrorist attacks in Israel. Biden expressed his unwavering support for Israel and its right to defend itself, but his words were met with a barrage of criticism on X(formerly Twitter). Most Americans argue that Biden’s financial support to Iran indirectly funds the very terrorism he condemns.

In a statement, Biden wrote, “This morning, I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu about the horrific and ongoing attacks in Israel. The United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, and I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel. Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation. My Administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering.”

He further added, “Jill and I are keeping in our prayers all of the families who have been hurt by this violence. We are heartbroken by the lives that have been tragically cut short and hope for a swift recovery for all those who have been wounded.”

“My team and I are tracking this situation closely, and I will remain in close touch with Prime Minister Netanyahu,” he concluded.

However, Joe Biden’s statement did not sit well with many social media users.

One user wrote, “Let’s be clear – #Hamas could not operate without the logistical and financial support from the Islamic Republic of Iran. And Iran could not continue to operate if not for the financial lifelines they continue to receive from the Biden Administration. Shame on the Biden Administration. They have the blood of my Israeli brothers and sisters on their hands.”

Another user said, “You need to step down from your job. You have brought war, instead of Peace.”

Yet another pointed out, “Did you explain why you sent $6 billion to Iran and that money was undoubtedly used to fund Hamas and today’s attack on Israel?”

The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, has said days before the attacks, that the “Zionist regime is cancer and will be eradicated at the hands of the Palestinian people.” He also said, “The usurper Zionist regime is coming to an end .”

It can be recalled that on the 22nd Anniversary of the 9-11 attacks on America, Joe Biden finalized a deal to send $6 billion to the Iranian government in exchange for as many as five detained US dual nationals held by the brutal regime.

Iran is one of the top state sponsors of terrorism and has been for several years.

This 9-11 Anniversary deal comes after Joe Biden surrendered to the Taliban and gave them over $80 billion in US military equipment as reparations.

Joe Biden supplied the Taliban terrorist organization and their Islamist accomplices with billions of dollars worth of US weapons, armed vehicles, helicopters, ammunition, and piles of cash.
Rather than destroying the equipment before leaving the country, Joe Biden surrendered nearly $85 billion worth of US military equipment to the Taliban.
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

