Joe Biden Loses Battle with Teleprompter During Remarks on Artificial Intelligence (VIDEO)

The world is on fire and we’re on the brink of World War III but Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are talking about Artificial Intelligence.

Kamala Harris laughably called Biden “a leader with a vision for our future.”

“He has the ambition to meet the challenges of the moment!” Harris said of Joe Biden, one of the worst presidents in US history.

Biden took the podium and delivered remarks on his administration’s efforts to develop trustworthy Artificial Intelligence.

“I found it when I was turning on my phone and saw that I thought, ‘My God, what is this? Science fiction.’ No, I’m serious. Didn’t you have the same thought when you saw it?” Biden said.

Then he lost a battle with his teleprompter.

“American leadership and the undeniable rights endowed by our Creator that no Creator, no creation can take away…” Biden said.

He’s completely shot.

WATCH: