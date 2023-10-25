Joe Biden Snaps at Reporter Who Asked About American Hostages During Disastrous Joint Presser with Australian Prime Minister (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday held a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Jodie Haydon of Australia arrived at the White House on Tuesday as part of a state visit to the United States.

Biden held a joint presser with Albanese after a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office where idiot Joe relied on notecards.

Biden, reading pre-written remarks directly from his notecard, rambles about climate pic.twitter.com/GJJNut0aiU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 25, 2023

Joe Biden called on a pre-approved list of reporters during the joint presser. He got snarky with one reporter asking about American hostages in Gaza.

“Are the hostages in jeopardy if there is a ground invasion?” a reporter asked Biden.

Israel is reportedly planning on a ground invasion of Gaza after Hamas terrorists killed more than 1,300 Jews earlier this month.

According to The Wall Street Journal, and other news reports, Israel agreed to delay the ground invasion of Gaza so the United States can provide them with more Iron Dome missiles.

“Israel has agreed to delay an expected invasion of Gaza for now so that the United States can rush missile defences to the region to protect U.S. troops there, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. and Israeli officials.”

“U.S. officials have so far persuaded Israel to hold off until U.S. air-defence systems can be placed in the region, as early as later this week, the WSJ said.” – Reuters said.

Biden snapped at the reporter: “You wanna make a speech?”

WATCH: