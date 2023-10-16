Joe Biden Doesn’t Even Mention the American People When CBS’s Scott Pelley Asks If He is Sure He Wants to Run Again (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday sat down for a one-on-one softball interview with ’60 Minutes’ host Scott Pelley which aired Sunday evening.

Most of Scott Pelley’s questions revolved around the Hamas ambush terror attack on Israel. At least 29 Americans have been killed by Hamas and at least a dozen have been taken hostage.

At one point Scott Pelley asked Biden if he was really serious about running for reelection. He asked Biden this after he acknowledged he is the oldest US president.

“As we spoke to the president, his secretary of state was in Israel, his secretary of defense was in a NATO meeting on Ukraine. America’s oldest president seemed tired from directing all of this,” Pelley said.

“Are you sure that you want to run again?” Pelley asked Biden.

Biden didn’t even mention the American people.

“Yes, because I’m sure — look, when I ran I said the world is at an inflection point. The world’s changing — Imagine if we were able to succeed in getting the Middle East put in place where we have normalization and relations. I think we can do that. Imagine what happens if we unite all of Europe and Putin is finally put down where he cannot cause the trouble he has been causing,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Everything Biden says he wants to accomplish by running again — stabilizing the Middle East, uniting Europe, deterring Putin — was already done when he came into office, thanks to President Trump. Biden’s policies and weakness ruined it all. pic.twitter.com/Qi4G13JMAP — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) October 16, 2023

Meanwhile, Americans are suffering because of Bidenomics.

Inflation is still high, and grocery prices are soaring.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is prioritizing foreign countries.