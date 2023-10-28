Joe Biden Caught Once Again Using Note Cards to Identify Reporters for Questions

Back in March, Joe Biden was caught using note cards, basically a cheat sheet, to identify reporters for questions.

This has probably happened countless times since then, but he was just caught doing it again.

This is the man that Democrats and the media insist is just fine. Nothing to see here!

FOX News reports:

Biden spotted holding a note card with reporters’ photos and names to call on at joint presser President Biden was apparently caught once again using a cheat sheet of reporters after a picture of him holding a note card with their images went viral. During his joint press conference with Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday, the leaders took questions from four reporters, two from each of their respective countries. Nearly 24 hours later, an image from the press conference began circulating online that appeared to show the president carrying a note card with the reporters’ names and faces. The names on the list included PBS correspondent Laura Barrón-López, USA Today White House correspondent Joey Garrison, Australia’s Channel 10 Network Political Editor Ashleigh Raper and The Australian’s Jeff Chambers. All four were the reporters who asked questions at the event… A similar note card appeared during a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in April. That cheat sheet had the photo, name and name pronunciation of Los Angeles Times journalist Courtney Subramanian under “Question #1,” along with what appeared to be a pre-written question.

The press covers for him constantly.

If this was Trump, the MSM would be flipping their lids. Such a dual standard for this numbskull. https://t.co/NXQyMwEQmj — Rosarian NikitaMarie (@RetiredNikitaM) October 27, 2023

All 4 on the card were the reporters who asked questions at the event. The 4 reporters did not respond on whether their questions were previewed ahead of time.https://t.co/XlEblorL8M — David L Wagner (@DavidLWagner4) October 27, 2023

The media is part of his party. They’re his supporters. Once you understand that, it all makes sense.