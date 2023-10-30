Jewish Journalist In New York City Receives Rape, Death Threats From Palestinian Sympathizers, Hires Bodyguard

When a young female has to invest in a bodyguard because of the simple fact that she is Jewish, you know society is heading in a dangerous direction.

Sports journalist Emily Austin, 22, was interviewed by Fox & Friends on Monday. She explained that she has been receiving rape and death threats from numerous people online. She went on to say that people are even sending her address to her.

Emily had originally thought that these threats were coming from the Gaza area. After looking into it in more detail, she realized the threats were local, in New York City.

Fox News reported:

Israel activist and journalist Emily Austin says online death and rape threats forced her to invest in a bodyguard in New York City as tensions escalate over the tumult in the Middle East. “I’d be lying to you if I told you I didn’t get a bodyguard for the next, who knows how long. I got a bodyguard because of my appearances on TV,” she told “FOX & Friends” Monday. “People are sending me my address. People are sending me rape threats, death threats. At first, I thought, ‘You know what? They’re all in Gaza,’ but they’re not. I looked into these accounts. They are here in New York.” The 22-year-old sports reporter’s concerns follow growing instances of anti-Israel rhetoric in New York and across the world following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.

Emily Austin went on to explain to Fox & Friends Lawrence Jones that she does not feel safe in America considering how much Anti-Semitism there is. She cited the hate for Jews in Russia and fears the growing hatred hear at home. She was also critical of the defund police mindset that New York has which contributes to feeling unsafe.

She also spoke with wisdom talking about Gen Z and how much misinformation they are being given. Social media, especially sites like TikTok are contributing to such things. Then you add the leftist professors to the equation and you have a generation of young adults that are misinformed.

The Biden regime can be held responsible for much of these problems. The current and corrupt administration does not care about American Citizens. They are globalists and they hate America. That is largely why we as a country have gotten to this point.

The First Amendment does not protect any speech or assembly when it involves violence or threats of violence. The only way we will protect the U.S is to secure the border, stop allowing hostiles into the U.S., and yes, deport terrorist sympathizers.

Unfortunately, even Jewish college students don’t feel safe on their campuses. A place like Cornell University is supposed to be for education and for critical thinking. Instead, some students fear for their lives.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported on Cornell University and the online threats on Jewish Students.