‘It’s Not a Yes or No Question” – Crazed UMass Professor Rachel Weber Refuses to Say Hamas Slaughter of 1,400 Civilian Jews was a Terrorist Act (VIDEO)

This warped toxic woman shouldn’t be anywhere near your kids.

UMass Amherst lecturer Rachel Weber attended a rally against Israel on campus recently.

During the rally students who support Israel asked Weber if she thought the Hamas attack on Israeli civilians that resulted in 1,400 dead civilians was terrorism.

Weber told the student it was not a yes or no question.

She supports Hamas and apparently she supports dead Jews.

Weber has a position of authority above the students. She is typical of thousands of other far left Jew-hating professors roaming the college campuses in America today.

