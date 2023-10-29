‘It’s Not a Yes or No Question” – Crazed UMass Professor Rachel Weber Refuses to Say Hamas Slaughter of 1,400 Civilian Jews was a Terrorist Act (VIDEO)

This warped toxic woman shouldn’t be anywhere near your kids.
UMass Amherst lecturer Rachel Weber attended a rally against Israel on campus recently.
During the rally students who support Israel asked Weber if she thought the Hamas attack on Israeli civilians that resulted in 1,400 dead civilians was terrorism.
Weber told the student it was not a yes or no question.
Weber has a position of authority above the students.
Via bananas-n-chips1 and Midnight Rider.
FOX News reported:
A lecturer at the University of Massachusetts Amherst didn’t directly answer whether she would condemn terrorism in a video captured by Fox News at a protest on campus earlier this month.
“You’re a professor. Will you condemn terrorism?” a pro-Israel student asked lecturer Rachel Weber, who was debating students at an Oct. 13 rally. “It’s a yes or no question.”
“It’s not a yes or no question,” Weber who works in the university’s College of Social & Behavioral Sciences, according to its website.
Anti-Israel protests have erupted on campuses around the country following Hamas’s brutal Oct 7. terrorist attack on civilians and Israel’s retaliatory air strikes on Gaza. Hamas’ attack — that included beheadings, kidnappings and murders — has claimed the lives of about 1,400 Israelis. About 4,385 Palestinians have been killed in airstrikes, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.
A spokesperson for UMass Amherst confirmed Weber is a lecturer at the publicly funded university in Massachusetts.