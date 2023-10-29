‘It’s Not a Yes or No Question” – Crazed UMass Professor Rachel Weber Refuses to Say Hamas Slaughter of 1,400 Civilian Jews was a Terrorist Act (VIDEO)

by

This warped toxic woman shouldn’t be anywhere near your kids.

UMass Amherst lecturer Rachel Weber attended a rally against Israel on campus recently.

During the rally students who support Israel asked Weber if she thought the Hamas attack on Israeli civilians that resulted in 1,400 dead civilians was terrorism.

Weber told the student it was not a yes or no question.

She supports Hamas and apparently she supports dead Jews.

Weber has a position of authority above the students. She is typical of thousands of other far left Jew-hating professors roaming the college campuses in America today.

Via bananas-n-chips1 and Midnight Rider.

FOX News reported:

A lecturer at the University of Massachusetts Amherst didn’t directly answer whether she would condemn terrorism in a video captured by Fox News at a protest on campus earlier this month.

“You’re a professor. Will you condemn terrorism?” a pro-Israel student asked lecturer Rachel Weber, who was debating students at an Oct. 13 rally. “It’s a yes or no question.”

“It’s not a yes or no question,” Weber who works in the university’s College of Social & Behavioral Sciences, according to its website.

Anti-Israel protests have erupted on campuses around the country following Hamas’s brutal Oct 7. terrorist attack on civilians and Israel’s retaliatory air strikes on Gaza. Hamas’ attack — that included beheadings, kidnappings and murders — has claimed the lives of about 1,400 Israelis. About 4,385 Palestinians have been killed in airstrikes, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

A spokesperson for UMass Amherst confirmed Weber is a lecturer at the publicly funded university in Massachusetts.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.