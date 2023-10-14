Israeli President Isaac Herzog Controversially Asserts That No One in the Gaza Strip, Including Civilians, is Innocent

In a recent press briefing with reporters, Israeli President Isaac Herzog made a series of controversial remarks regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

When questioned about the humanitarian impact of the conflict on the over two million civilians in Gaza, Herzog’s tone shifted from sadness to anger, asserting that the entire population of Gaza bears some responsibility for the situation.

“We are working, operating militarily, according to rules of international law, period. Unequivocally,” Herzog stated.

“It’s an entire nation out there that is responsible. It’s not true this rhetoric about civilians not aware, not involved. It’s absolutely not true.”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, the IDF warned the United Nations and Palestinians living north of Wadi Gaza to move to the southern part of the Gaza Strip within the next 24 hours.

The Israeli government uses planes to drop warning leaflets telling the civilians in Gaza to evacuate as soon as possible.

They rain rockets and bullets on us. We rain leaflets on them telling innocents to leave their homes. There is no proportionality in this war. There’s evil and then there’s those fighting against it. pic.twitter.com/QzGvS9O5WC — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 14, 2023

In a statement released by Hamas officials in Gaza, it stated that the warning from the IDF is “fake propaganda” and urged citizens not to fall for it.

“The warning to the residents of Gaza to relocate is false propaganda and we urge our citizens not to follow it,” the urgent warning from Hamas read.

These evil people really wanted the civilian to stay and die. The IDF has stated that Hamas deliberately hides military targets in residential buildings and civilian areas, even using children as human shields.

Hamas understands that it must present itself as the victor and victim in their war against Israel. They want more Palestinians to die to further their cause.

In a video making the rounds on social media, residents of Gaza are visibly crying out for assistance. Yet, they chose to remain in the area despite receiving urgent warnings from Israeli authorities.

Palestinian’s plead to the world to help them. “We will stay in Gaza. We will either die or be liberated.” At exactly midnight, the internet will be cut off in the Gaza Strip following the electricity, water has already been shut off. pic.twitter.com/F8f94RVmWl — Lady Vets (@LoveOurTrump) October 14, 2023

President Herzog added that these people should have fought back against Hamas.

“They could have risen up. They could have fought against that evil regime which took over Gaza in a coup d’etat. But we’re at war. We are at war. We are at war.”

“We are defending our homes. We’re protecting our homes. That’s the truth. And then, when a nation protects its home, it fights. And we will fight until we break their backbone.”

President Herzog acknowledged that many Gazans had nothing to do with Hamas but was adamant that others did.

“I agree there are many innocent Palestinians who don’t agree with this, but if you have a missile in your goddamn kitchen and you want to shoot it at me, am I allowed to defend myself? We have to defend ourselves, we have the full right to do so.”

