Israeli Minister of National Security Axes Gun Control Measures – Implements Plan to Distribute Firearms to Public for Security of Nation

How in the world did the leftists in Israel ever push gun control – When every neighboring nation has pushed for its annihilation?

Following Saturday’s historic Hamas Sabbath attack Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir implemented the first phase of a national plan to distribute firearms to the public.

BREAKING: Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir just axed a ton of #guncontrol for the security of their free state. TRANSLATION BELOW ⤵️ Today I directed the Firearms Licensing Division to go on an emergency operation, in order to allow as many citizens as… https://t.co/HT0LmR3H1Q — Aidan Johnston (@RealGunLobbyist) October 8, 2023

Israelis are taking advantage of the new laws – including women.

In the last seven months, the number of women obtaining firearms licenses has increased by 88% compared to the same period last year, as National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's program eased restrictions. @StarrJpost reports: https://t.co/36ofEHv0lI pic.twitter.com/Jq2dG4088h — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) August 6, 2023

Israel National News reported: