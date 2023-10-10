Israeli Minister of National Security Axes Gun Control Measures – Implements Plan to Distribute Firearms to Public for Security of Nation

How in the world did the leftists in Israel ever push gun control – When every neighboring nation has pushed for its annihilation?
Following Saturday’s historic Hamas Sabbath attack Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir implemented the first phase of a national plan to distribute firearms to the public.
BREAKING: Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir just axed a ton of #guncontrol for the security of their free state.
Today I directed the Firearms Licensing Division to go on an emergency operation, in order to allow as many citizens as… https://t.co/HT0LmR3H1Q
— Aidan Johnston (@RealGunLobbyist) October 8, 2023
Israelis are taking advantage of the new laws – including women.
In the last seven months, the number of women obtaining firearms licenses has increased by 88% compared to the same period last year, as National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's program eased restrictions. @StarrJpost reports: https://t.co/36ofEHv0lI pic.twitter.com/Jq2dG4088h
— The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) August 6, 2023
Israel National News reported:
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Tuesday implemented the first phase of a plan to distribute thousands of firearms throughout the Israeli public.
As part of the plan, the Ministry of National Security has purchased four thousand Israeli-made rifles to be distributed to the local security teams of various towns and cities.
Several accounts of the battles near the Gaza border tell how local security teams or armed civilians were able to hold off the Hamas invasion long enough for help to arrive or the unarmed to escape. Among them was MK Almog Cohen (Otzma Yehudit) who joined other members of his town of Ofakim in hours of firefights until the terrorists had been repelled.
The project to arm and enlist the civilian population will be overseen by retired police captain Shimon Lavi.
Other steps in the program include an accelerated handgun licensing process using telephone interviews instead of frontal visits to the Ministry offices and relaxing the standards according to which civilians may be issued firearms by their towns for the purposes of guard duty.