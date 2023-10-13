Israeli Embassy Employee Repeatedly Stabbed in Beijing, China (VIDEO)

A 50-year-old Israeli man employed at the Israeli Embassy in Beijing was stabbed in front of a supermarket on Friday, Times of Israel reported.

The Beijing police have arrested a 53-year-old foreign man in connection with the attack. The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed that the victim is a family member of an Israeli diplomat and is currently in stable condition at a hospital.

“An Israeli employee at the Israeli embassy in Beijing was attacked today (not in the embassy compound area),” according to the statement released by the Israeli government to the media.

“The employee is being treated in a hospital and is in a stable condition. The background to the attack is being investigated,” it continued.

According to Beijing police, the attack did not occur within the embassy compound.

A video circulating on social media, verified by AFP, shows a man brandishing a knife and repeatedly stabbing another individual. The footage was geolocated to an area approximately 1 mile from the Israeli Embassy. The assailant is later seen leaving the scene with the weapon still in hand.

Nicholas Burns, the U.S. Ambassador to China, expressed his shock over the attack on an Israeli diplomat in Beijing in a message posted on the social media platform X.

“We are shocked by today’s attack on an Israeli diplomat in Beijing. I spoke with Israel’s Ambassador to China, Irit Ben-Abba, and have offered our full support to the Israeli Embassy and Israeli community in China.”

The US Embassy also released a statement following the attack, saying, “An Israeli diplomat was stabbed today in the Chaoyang District of Beijing. The US Embassy does not have details on the motivation of the attacker. The US Embassy is not aware of specific threats to US citizens but recommends maintaining vigilance with regard to personal security.”

The post urges American citizen in China to stay vigilant.