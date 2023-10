Israel has warned civilians in the Gaza Strip to evacuate Gaza City and head to the less-inhabited south of Gaza as it prepares for a ground invasion to take out Hamas after the bloodiest terror attack on Jews since the Holocaust. Hamas called on Muslims to wage a “Day of Jihad” worldwide today. The Israel Guys report on the latest events from Israel and what you can do to help defend the Holy Land.

The Israel Guys: The REAL Story of How Hamas Surprise Attacked Israel