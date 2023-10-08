Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Posts Video of Terrified Israeli Partygoers Running from Hamas Killers in Desert – Cheers the Annihilation of Israel

Do you remember when Twitter took down President Trump’s page after he told supporters to protest peacefully at the US Capitol on January 6th?

Earlier this week Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei tweeted out a warning: “The Zionist regime is dying.”

This was four days before the bloody surprise attacks by Hamas in southern Israel – killing over 900 Israelis and foreign nationals.

The Zionist regime is dying Imam Khamenei

Oct. 3, 2023#Palestine pic.twitter.com/PWQ8MkzBHi — Khamenei Media (@Khamenei_m) October 4, 2023

On Saturday after Hamas murdered over 900, kidnapped dozens of others, and injured over 2,000 innocents, Ayatollah Khamenei cheered the news on Twitter.

Khamenei wrote, “God willing, the cancer of the usurper Zionist regime will be eradicated at the hands of the Palestinian people and the Resistance forces throughout the region. #AlAqsaStorm”

Khamenei then posted video of partygoers fleeing Hamas killers in the Israeli desert.

Twitter reader’s context included this: “The people seen fleeing in this video are not members of the “regime” but rather concert-goes whose festivities Hamas disrupted, using force and taking hostages.”

The post was flagged by Twitter X.

Khamenei still has a Twitter page.