Inspiring: Plane of Young Adults from Peru Touches Down in Israel Filled with Young Men and Women Ready to Serve Israeli Army in War Against Hamas

Video was released of a plane reportedly from Peru filled with Jewish youths who are flying to Israel to serve in the Israeli military.

These young adults understand the importance of Israel’s war against the Hamas barbarians.

Inspiring unity and purpose! A plane packed with Jewish youth from Peru touches down in Israel, ready to stand together and serve in the army. ✈️ #StrengthInUnity #IsraelPalestineWar #IsrealUnderAttack #IndiaWithIsrael #BharatStandsWithIsrael ️: World Insights pic.twitter.com/XpQJvCm3w0 — Telugu Industry (@_TeluguIndustry) October 11, 2023

This comes after Saturday’s attack that left over 1,000 Israeli citizens and foreigners dead and over 2,500 injured.

There were at least 100 hostages taken including several dozen who were attending a concert that was targeted by Hamas barbarians.

Here is the video:

