If They Were Trump Supporters They’d Be Locked Up for 3 Years – Pro-Palestinian Protesters Brawl with Police in New York City (VIDEO)

by
Pro-Palestinian protesters fight with police in New York City, October 21, 2023.

On Saturday thousands of Pro-Palestinian protesters marched in New York City calling for the end of Israel.

At least 100 were arrested after protesters fought with police.

More video…

If they were Trump supporters they’d sit in prison for three years. Then they’d be tried in kangaroo courts and forced to disavow their beliefs in public struggle sessions.

Video was released of the brawls with police.

The pro-Palestinian mob refused to get out of the street.

Via Midnight Rider.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.