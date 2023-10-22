If They Were Trump Supporters They’d Be Locked Up for 3 Years – Pro-Palestinian Protesters Brawl with Police in New York City (VIDEO)

On Saturday thousands of Pro-Palestinian protesters marched in New York City calling for the end of Israel.

Anti-Israel protest in New York City Via @FranceNews24

pic.twitter.com/0bfZJ3H4bm — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 22, 2023

At least 100 were arrested after protesters fought with police.

New York: more than 100 arrested after Israel-Hamas war protest blocks traffic https://t.co/SLxKrPVOfa Click on link for details. — Allan Foxall (@AirAcademy) October 22, 2023

More video…

Anti-Israel protesters attacking police officers in New York City last night pic.twitter.com/64Gmb4fgtj — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 22, 2023

If they were Trump supporters they’d sit in prison for three years. Then they’d be tried in kangaroo courts and forced to disavow their beliefs in public struggle sessions.

Video was released of the brawls with police.

The pro-Palestinian mob refused to get out of the street.

Via Midnight Rider.