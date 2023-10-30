ICYMI: Son of Long-Time CAIR Adviser Siraj Wahhaj and Three Others Convicted on Terrorism Charges – was Training Children for Terror Attacks in U.S. Cities

On October 17, 2023, a federal jury returned guilty verdicts against the son of a controversial Brooklyn imam, Siraj Wahhaj, who was on a list of people who “may be alleged as co-conspirators” to the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Younger Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, his sisters Hujrah Wahhaj and Subhanah Wahhaj, and Subhanah’s husband, Lucas Morton, were convicted on the charges including conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists, providing material support to terrorists, and conspiracy to murder an officer or employee of the United States.

Additionally, they were convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping resulting in death, and kidnapping resulting in death. A fifth defendant, Jany Leveille, pled guilty to conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and being in possession of a firearm while unlawfully in the United States.

The case originated from the disappearance of a three-year-old boy, Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, who was abducted by his father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, from Georgia. The family took the child to a remote compound in New Mexico, where they subjected him to daily spiritual exorcisms. Tragically, Abdul-Ghani died less than two weeks after arriving in New Mexico. The group believed that Abdul-Ghani would return as Jesus Christ to pass judgment on corrupt institutions, including the FBI, the military, and other government and financial institutions.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported in 2019 that a homegrown Islamic terrorist training camp was discovered in Alabama. The property belongs to terrorist Siraj Wahhaj, who was arrested at a camp in New Mexico in 2018. Wahhaj was training children at the dump for terror attacks.

According to CBS News, “authorities found 11 children and four adults living in “filthy” conditions.”

More from New York Post report in 2018:

A 13-year-old boy found at a New Mexico compound with the son of a controversial Brooklyn imam says he was being trained for “jihad” with firearm and hand-to-hand combat techniques, according to new court documents. Siraj Ibn Wahhaj — whose dad runs a mosque in Bedford-Stuyvesant and has been linked to the 1993 World Trade Center bombings — was preparing the 13-year-old and his teen brother to fight against non-believers through techniques including rapid reloads and hand-to-hand combat, he told FBI agents. The 13-year-old, whose mom was dating Wahhaj, was one of 11 kids and five adults found living at the squalid, armed compound in Taos County when it was raided on Aug. 3. The body of Wahhaj’s 3-year-old son, Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, was also found there. The 13-year-old says he watched the man and his mom perform an “exorcism” ritual over the boy — including one in which the youngster choked and his heart stopped, according to a special agent’s affidavit filed in US District Court in New Mexico.

The compound, located in Taos County, New Mexico was a fortified base with a firing range. Armed with 11 firearms, including an AR-15 Bushmaster assault rifle, high-capacity magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, the group conducted weapons and tactical training. They spoke of waging jihad and becoming martyrs. When law enforcement raided the compound, they found the remains of Abdul-Ghani in an underground tunnel.

On October 20, 2023, a federal jury convicted four individuals connected to a harrowing case of kidnapping and terrorism in Taos County, New Mexico.

