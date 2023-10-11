Hunter Biden Judge Dismisses Old Gun Charge

US District Judge Maryellen Noreika on Wednesday agreed to formally drop a gun charge against Hunter Biden after a new indictment replaced his collapsed plea deal.

Recall that Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal collapsed in July after Judge Maryellen Noreika realized Hunter’s lawyers were trying to pull a fast one on her.

Hunter was only charged with two misdemeanors related to tax fraud and would have avoided prison time on a felony gun charge.

Prosecutors went easy on Hunter and handled the gun charge as a “diversion case.”

The lawyers slipped Hunter’s blanket immunity in the pre-trial diversion agreement so the judge could not accept – or reject – the blanket immunity part of the deal.

However, the judge smelled a rat and blew up the entire plea deal!

Last month Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges. He was indicted in a Delaware court on three counts related to his possession of a firearm while using drugs.

Hunter pleaded not guilty to all three charges earlier this month.

Prosecutors asked Judge Maryellen Noreika to drop the old gun charge and she signed off on their request.

AP reported:

WASHINGTON (AP) — A gun count that had been part of a collapsed plea deal in the Hunter Biden case was dismissed Wednesday as a judge signed off on a prosecution request. The order from U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika formally removes a gun-possession charge that has now been replaced by an unrelated three-count indictment filed after the agreement imploded in July.

Last month’s gun-related charges aren’t the end of Hunter Biden’s legal problems. Weiss previously withdrew Hunter’s tax-related charges in Delaware and said the venue for the offenses are either in California or DC.

