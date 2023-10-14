Hundreds of Protestors Demanding End to US-Israel Aid Arrested Outside Schumer’s Brooklyn Home

Apparently, it’s only okay to protest in front of the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices.

Hundreds of protestors demanding an end to US-Israel aid were arrested in front of Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer’s Brooklyn home on Friday night.

Thousands of Jewish New Yorkers blocked Schumer’s home and demanded an immediate “Israel-Hamas” cease-fire.

Local lawmakers and Rabbis were among the protestors arrested, according to Jewish Voice for Peace.

HAPPENING NOW: Thousands of Jewish New Yorkers are flooding the entrance to @SenSchumer's home protesting genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. 50+ are blocking the entrance to his home, including rabbis, elders, youth, and NY state electeds @ZohranKMamdani and @MarcelaForNY. pic.twitter.com/Z0yzVas7Nx — Jewish Voice for Peace NYC (@jvpliveNY) October 14, 2023

The Jewish New Yorkers accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians after Hamas launched an ambush terror attack on Israel last weekend and slaughtered more than 1,700 Jewish people.

Israel responded by bombing targets in Gaza and they are preparing for a ground, sea and air invasion in an effort to eliminate Hamas terrorists.

Protesters held up a sign that read: “Jews say stop genocide against Palestinians” and “Jews against genocide.”

NOW: New York Jews blocking @SenSchumer's home demanding a ceasefire NOW. Stop the genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. https://t.co/W6wRbsMYve — Jewish Voice for Peace Action (@JvpAction) October 14, 2023

The New York Post reported: