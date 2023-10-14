Hundreds of Protestors Demanding End to US-Israel Aid Arrested Outside Schumer’s Brooklyn Home

Apparently, it’s only okay to protest in front of the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices.
Hundreds of protestors demanding an end to US-Israel aid were arrested in front of Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer’s Brooklyn home on Friday night.
Thousands of Jewish New Yorkers blocked Schumer’s home and demanded an immediate “Israel-Hamas” cease-fire.
Local lawmakers and Rabbis were among the protestors arrested, according to Jewish Voice for Peace.
HAPPENING NOW: Thousands of Jewish New Yorkers are flooding the entrance to @SenSchumer's home protesting genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.
50+ are blocking the entrance to his home, including rabbis, elders, youth, and NY state electeds @ZohranKMamdani and @MarcelaForNY. pic.twitter.com/Z0yzVas7Nx
— Jewish Voice for Peace NYC (@jvpliveNY) October 14, 2023
The Jewish New Yorkers accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians after Hamas launched an ambush terror attack on Israel last weekend and slaughtered more than 1,700 Jewish people.
Israel responded by bombing targets in Gaza and they are preparing for a ground, sea and air invasion in an effort to eliminate Hamas terrorists.
Protesters held up a sign that read: “Jews say stop genocide against Palestinians” and “Jews against genocide.”
NOW: New York Jews blocking @SenSchumer's home demanding a ceasefire NOW. Stop the genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. https://t.co/W6wRbsMYve
— Jewish Voice for Peace Action (@JvpAction) October 14, 2023
The New York Post reported:
Local lawmakers were among dozens of demonstrators demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war who were arrested outside New York Sen. Chuck Schumer’s Brooklyn home on Friday night, according to police sources.
Hundreds of people gathered at the Grand Army Plaza for the rally, organized by Jewish Voice for Peace — a self-described anti-Zionist activist group — before marching a few blocks to the senator’s Park Slope residence and blocking the street.
Police were seen escorting dozens of handcuffed detainees onto MTA buses and driving away.
According to Jewish Voice for Peace, those arrested included “rabbis, politicians, scholars, and descendants of holocaust survivors — ages 20 to 80,” the organization tweeted.
Assembly members Zohran Kwame Mamdani (D-Queens) and Marcela Mitaynes (D-Brooklyn) were among those arrested at the rally, sources said.
They will be issued summonses for blocking vehicular traffic, the sources said.