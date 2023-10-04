HUGE: Missouri-Louisiana Lawsuit Against Censorship-Industrial Complex with Lead Plaintiff Jim Hoft WILL INCLUDE CISA Thanks to Missouri AG Andrew Bailey

Missouri AG Andrew Bailey, who is suing the Biden Regime, the FBI, CDC and Department of Homeland Security over their illegal violations of the 1st Amendment together with the Gateway Pundit , has obtained an injunction against the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency CISA prohibiting them from taking away our God-given right to free speech!

“BREAKING: We’ve just obtained an injunction against CISA, an agency within the Department of Homeland Security, that blocks them from violating the First Amendment rights of millions of Americans. The order also applies to the White House, Surgeon General, CDC, and FBI”, Missouri AG Andrew Bailey wrote on Twitter.

If you don’t remember, the Fifth Circuit already handed down a court order blocking the Biden Administration from silencing disfavored viewpoints. CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency housed in DHS) was originally not included in the Fifth Circuit’s order. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) October 3, 2023

Gateway Pundit is suing the federal government together with the Attorney Generals of Missouri and Louisiana, the Covid experts Dr. Jay Bhattacharya from Stanford and Dr. Martin Kulldorff from Harvard, authors of The Great Barrington Declaration, and others for violation of the First Amendment.

On Sept. 8, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the right of the plaintiffs to sue the Biden Regime, while exempting the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency CISA, viewed by many as “the nerve center” of the unconstitutional public-private partnership to censor American citizens online, as the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government wrote:

“Founded in 2018, CISA was originally intended to be an ancillary agency designed to protect “critical infrastructure” and guard against cybersecurity threats. In the years since its creation, however, CISA metastasized into the nerve center of the federal government’s domestic surveillance and censorship operations on social media. By 2020, CISA routinely reported social media posts that allegedly spread “disinformation” to social media platforms.5 By 2021, CISA had a formal “Mis-, Dis-, and Malinformation” (MDM) team.6 In 2022 and 2023, in response to growing public and private criticism of CISA’s unconstitutional behavior, CISA attempted to camouflage its activities, duplicitously claiming it serves a purely “informational” role.”

On the 4th of July, Judge Terry Doughty granted our request for an injunction against the Biden Regime’s censorship machine, stating that “If the allegations made by Plaintiffs are true, the present case arguably involves the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history. In their attempts to suppress alleged disinformation, the Federal Government, and particularly the Defendants named here, are alleged to have blatantly ignored the First Amendment’s right to free speech.”

CISA is the “nerve center” of the vast censorship enterprise, the very entity that worked with the FBI to silence the Hunter Biden laptop story. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) October 3, 2023

On Oct. 3, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals expanded its injunction issued in September to include CISA, ruling that it used frequent interactions with social media platforms “to push them to adopt more restrictive policies on election-related speech,” meaning that it likely violated the First Amendment when lobbying Silicon Valley companies to remove or suppress the spread of online content.

This means we are going to the Supreme Court against CISA.

Thanks to all our readers for their support in this historic battle for the freedom of our country.