House Oversight Launches Investigation Into Whether Biden’s Stolen Classified Documents Were Used to Make His Family $Millions$

The House Oversight Committee on Monday launched an investigation into whether Joe Biden’s stolen classified were used to make his family millions of dollars.

“We are investigating whether classified documents President Biden was caught mishandling included sensitive information related to specific countries involved in his family’s foreign business schemes that brought in millions for the Bidens,” the Oversight Committee said on Monday.

On Monday House Oversight Chairman James Comer sent a letter to Special Counsel Robert Hur demanding more information about Joe Biden’s stolen classified documents.

The House Oversight Committee last week revealed that five White House employees were involved in Biden’s stolen classified documents case.

The Committee also revealed Joe Biden and his attorney lied about communications and when the classified documents were discovered.

Joe Biden STOLE SCIF-designated classified documents and improperly stored them at the Penn Biden Center. He also stored classified documents in his garage next to his Corvette where his son Hunter had access to the sensitive materials.

Nine boxes of documents were taken from Joe Biden’s lawyer’s Boston office and we have no idea what is in those boxes because the National Archives is covering up for Biden.

Recall that it was reported that Joe Biden’s attorney first discovered “Obama-Biden administration documents in a locked closet while packing files as they prepare to close out Biden’s office in the Penn Biden Center” in November 2022. Biden and his team claimed they immediately contacted the National Archives upon discovering the documents in November 2022.

“They immediately called the Archives — immediately called the Archives, turned them over to the Archives, and I was briefed about this discovery,” Biden said in November 2022.

This timeline presented by Biden’s attorney is of course a lie.

According to new information released by the House Oversight Committee, Joe Biden lied about the timeline. Annie Tomasini, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President and Director of Oval Office Operations, went to Penn Biden Center to take inventory of President Biden’s documents and materials on March 18, 2021.

The classified documents were discovered nearly TWO YEARS before Joe Biden’s lawyer said he ‘found’ them.

Chairman Comer in his letter cited Robert Hur’s interview with Joe Biden.

“Recent reports indicate you recently interviewed President Biden and other individuals involved in this matter, and the Committee now seeks information from your office to further our investigation,” Comer’s letter to Hur said. “As detailed in the Oversight Committee’s bank memoranda and Impeachment Inquiry Memorandum, evidence suggests President Biden may have used certain members of his family-particularly his son, Hunter Biden-to accumulate millions of dollars from foreign individuals and entities for the benefit of his family and himself.”

“Indeed, the Biden family received millions of dollars from foreign sources while President Biden served in public office and afterwards,” the Oversight Committee said. “If any of the classified documents mishandled by President Biden involved countries or individuals that had financial dealings with Biden family members or their related companies, the Committee needs access to that information to evaluate whether our national security has been compromised.”