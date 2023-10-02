HORROR: Homeless Serial Shoplifter with a Violent Record Sets California Store Clerk on Fire (VIDEO)

El Sobrante, California – Surveillance footage captured out of the Bay Area Sunday shows the moment a homeless serial shoplifter with a violent record set a store clerk’s hair on fire after he tried to stop the thief from stealing.

The horrifying incident occurred on September 22nd at the Appian Food and Liquor in El Sobrante. Suraj, the victim, was rushed to San Francisco’s Saint Francis Memorial Hospital following the attack and has remained there since.

In a video obtained by CBS News Bay Area on Sunday, Suraj can be seen on video struggling with thug shortly before he douses Suraj’s with lighter fluid and then sets him ablaze.

Another worker rushes to Suraj’s defense with a baseball bat. CBS News Bay Area reports other clerks then arrive to wrestle the perpetrator to the ground.

VIDEO (Warning Graphic):

Last Friday a homeless black man set a Bay Area mini mart worker on fire after being confronted about shoplifting for the third time that day pic.twitter.com/ypsHza7FKg — The 13/51+ Project (@the1351project) October 1, 2023

Suraj suffered serious second and third degree burns to his face, neck, shoulders, chest. He was interviewed by CBS News Bay Area and described the immense pain he is enduring from the attack.

I’m still in a trauma right now. The pain is like a seven or eight out of ten. When we clean the wound it is a full ten.

During his interview, Suraj also revealed that he had worked as a clerk in the El Sobrante store for five years and they often deal with shoplifters. But this was by far the worst incident they had ever encountered.

Suraj was told by a fellow co-worker had alerted him to a repeat shop lifter who kept stealing lighter fluid each time. After the thief stole for a third time, Suraj finally confronted him.

He then relived his terrifying experience:

I tried to cover his hand, but I don’t know. I don’t remember. He just lit the fire on me, you know. I just rushed to the restroom, and I just splashed water on my face. He just splashed lighter fluid on my face, and I was so scared that moment.

Suraj told CBS News Bay Area that stores like his need better security and that no one should undergo what he went through.

First of all, I would like to say nobody has to go through this kind of situation, and the small stores should have more security or something like that. The workplace should be safer.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested the suspect, 38-year-old Kendall Burton. He is a homeless person in El Sobrante.

Burtoin is facing charges including assault with a deadly weapon, battery, arson and robbery. He is being held without bail.

Burton has a violent past as well. The Marina Times uncovered he has three felonies on his record including carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.

Kendall Burton, a homeless man with — you guessed it — a violent record, set a store clerk on fire after the clerk tried to stop him from shoplifting for the third time in one day. https://t.co/nERZhuzKOH pic.twitter.com/cWZgdO0Kai — The Marina Times ⛵️️ (@TheMarinaTimes) October 2, 2023

Suraj’s wife Sabeena Parajuli has started a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help offset the medical bills they are facing. It has raised $23,326 as of this writing.