Holy Smackdown: French Nun Takes Down Climate Change Activist Blockading Church Construction Site Amid Carbon Footprint Concerns (VIDEO)

A French nun single-handedly tackled an environmental protester attempting to halt the construction of a religious center in France.

The incident occurred at a construction site in Saint-Pierre-de-Colombier where a new religious center was being built. Environmental activists from Les Amis de la Bourges (Friends of the Village) had gathered to protest the construction, arguing that it would have a detrimental impact on the local ecosystem.

One protester went so far as to trespass onto the property in an attempt to physically stop the construction. In an unexpected turn of events, a nun who was present at the site tackled the protester, effectively removing him from the property.

The footage, posted by local reporter Léo Chapuis, captures the moment the nun dashes toward the activist clutching a piece of plastic piping.

Énorme ! La bonne sœur qui plaque un écologiste… du grand spectacle en Ardèche où des religieuses défendent le chantier d’un futur centre religieux face aux militants qui bloquent à cause de l’impact sur l’environnement.

“I didn’t expect that,” protestor Sylvain Herenguel told France 3.

“I expected the nuns to be a little reasonable for the public order. The problem is that the religious decided to resort to violence. I was attacked 3 times by five people, who snatched me, who wanted to throw me out. There, they decided to protect the site with their actions and their bodies,” he added.

