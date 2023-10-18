Holy Smackdown: French Nun Takes Down Climate Change Activist Blockading Church Construction Site Amid Carbon Footprint Concerns (VIDEO)

A French nun single-handedly tackled an environmental protester attempting to halt the construction of a religious center in France.
For many, this incident serves as a powerful testament to the importance of upholding these fundamental principles in an era increasingly dominated by woke ideologies.
The incident occurred at a construction site in Saint-Pierre-de-Colombier where a new religious center was being built. Environmental activists from Les Amis de la Bourges (Friends of the Village) had gathered to protest the construction, arguing that it would have a detrimental impact on the local ecosystem.
One protester went so far as to trespass onto the property in an attempt to physically stop the construction. In an unexpected turn of events, a nun who was present at the site tackled the protester, effectively removing him from the property.
The footage, posted by local reporter Léo Chapuis, captures the moment the nun dashes toward the activist clutching a piece of plastic piping.
Énorme ! La bonne sœur qui plaque un écologiste… du grand spectacle en Ardèche où des religieuses défendent le chantier d’un futur centre religieux face aux militants qui bloquent à cause de l’impact sur l’environnement.
@ferro_nicolas
☝️plaquage non réglementaire pic.twitter.com/3wSyO7s3LO
— Léo Chapuis (@leo_chapuis) October 16, 2023
“I didn’t expect that,” protestor Sylvain Herenguel told France 3.
“I expected the nuns to be a little reasonable for the public order. The problem is that the religious decided to resort to violence. I was attacked 3 times by five people, who snatched me, who wanted to throw me out. There, they decided to protect the site with their actions and their bodies,” he added.
More from France 3:
Calm then returned. However, the nuns continue to surround, on the basis of a human chain, the backhoe loader supposed to carry out the work. And armed with their voice, it is by singing that they protect the vehicle, so that the work continues. Around ten members of the police are present on the site.
“There is reseda of jackfruit noted by the French Biodiversity Office [editor’s note: last May]. And it is not in the environmental study on which the Prefect relied to restart the construction site. They do not have authorization to destroy the habitats of protected species ,” denounces the head of Ami.es de la Bourges. According to him, the fences installed by him are not enough to stem the problem.
“We want to defend agricultural land that could be used for future generations. We need to put things back on track and enforce environmental law ,” concludes Sylvain Herenguel, who has not lost hope of seeing his actions pay off.
With his association, he filed a complaint on Wednesday October 11. Generally speaking, opponents fear the deterioration of the site along the river and the nuisance generated by the massive arrival of pilgrims.