Hillary Clinton Trashes Trump as a “Wannabe Dictator”

Hillary Clinton trashed Trump and called him a “wannabe dictator” during an interview with PBS News Hour this week.

PBS’s Geoff Bennett threw a softball at Hillary Clinton and asked her if she thinks Trump Republicans are Fascists.

“On this matter of extremists within the GOP, President Biden has said that the Trump Republicans, the MAGA Republicans, as he puts it, are semi-fascists, and that there’s this growing authoritarian strain in the Republican Party,” Geoff Bennett asked Hillary Clinton.

“Do you see it that way? And what’s the best way to remedy that, if you do see it that way?” Bennett asked.

Joe Biden arrested his main political opponent but Trump is the dictator, according to Hillary Clinton.

Hillary Clinton lashed out at Trump and called him a wannabe dictator: