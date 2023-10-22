Highly Anticipated CHRISTIAN FILM ‘The Domino Revival’ Comes to Theaters Nationwide for One Night Only This Tuesday, October 24th!! GATEWAY PUNDIT ATTENDS RED CARPET PREMIERE! Video Interviews with Cast!!

We at the Gateway Pundit attended the red carpet premiere for the highly anticipated film “The Domino Revival”. The movie comes to theaters nationwide for one night only this Tuesday, October 24th.

This new film follows America’s spiritual decline and spiritual awakening sweeping the nation. To watch the trailer, click here. Please visit the Fathom Events website to find a theater location near you!

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — Moviegoers across the nation are gearing up for the release of the groundbreaking new film, “The Domino Revival.” The film is distributed through Fathom Events and will be in theaters for one night only on Tuesday, October 24. The riveting new feature documentary which follows online media sensation Pastor Mike Signorelli and a diverse group of revivalists, was recently lauded at a stunning premiere at New York City’s Regal E-Walk Theater in Times Square. As a gripping and profound cinematic experience this film takes a deep dive into America’s spiritual crisis and captures the essence of spiritual hunger at a crucial time in history. At the premiere, Signorelli announced that he will share a Gospel message live, via simulcast in theaters after the movie.

“This movie offers viewers a front-row seat to spiritual warfare raging across America,” said Signorelli. “We’ve officially reached a tipping point. The future used to seem so bright, and now the uncertainty and constant anxiety is crippling. There’s a sinister evil, but it’s parading around as if it’s good, lurking in our local schools, libraries, shopping centers, and even churches. But the Bible isn’t a story of what ‘happened.’ It’s the story of what always happens. This is an ancient evil spirit at work in our world today, and now it seems as if God’s people are being faced with a decision — do we bow in fear, or stand for truth? As the world grows darker, many will give into fear, but I see a holy remnant rising.”

Featuring Signorelli and his wife Julie Signorelli, as well as Isaiah Saldivar, Alexander Pagani, Vlad Savchuk, Jenny Weaver, Stephen Weaver, Ryan Lestrange, Jeremiah Johnson, Mark Driscoll, Jessi Green, Parker Green, Leon Dupreez, Andy Byrd, Jacob Coyne, Shane Winnings, Craig Brown, and Jonathan Stamper, this groundbreaking film details the incredible spiritual awakening happening across the country and addresses some of the trials and tribulations that these incredible leaders face when it comes to the revival of American spirituality.

“My hope is that people have a supernatural experience where they realize that God was doing miraculous things back then, and He’s still doing them today,” says Signorelli about the film. “I’m convinced that October 24 is going to initiate something so massive that the body of Christ is going to transition from losing territory to TAKING TERRITORY AGAIN.”

To buy tickets for “The Domino Revival,” go to Fathom Events. Tickets can also be purchased at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theater locations are subject to change; tickets, including group sales, are available at https://www.fathomevents.com/events/The-Domino-Revival).

Mike Signorelli is the founding pastor of V1 Church, called the “fastest-growing church in America” by INJOY Stewardship Solutions. In just five years, V1 Church has grown from one location to three campuses nationally across Long Island, New York City, and Northwest Indiana; including over 100 watch parties globally in homes.

As a content creator, Signorelli is known for his engaging and thought-provoking spiritual content, which he shares on social media platforms, reaching over 5 million people monthly. As a result, he has built a loyal following of people that he calls “an army, not an audience” who look to him for inspiration, guidance, and a biblical perspective on life. In October of 2022, he garnered YouTube’s famous Silver Play Button award after reaching 100,000 subscribers on his channel.

Signorelli started a teaching broadcast online that grew to over 5 million per month across social platforms. As a result, V1 College was established to provide leadership and theological training. V1 College currently has 136 students enrolled from 16 nations. Signorelli is also an accomplished author, having self-published several books that have been well-received by audiences around the world.

Signorelli and his wife Julie have a passion for healthy marriages and relationships and share their story of healing, particularly in underserved populations with limited access to professional care. Their most recent marriage conference hosted over 2,500 couples as they renewed their vows.

About Fathom Events:

Fathom Events is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries.

