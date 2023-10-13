“He’s a F**king Terrorist Sympathizer!” – BREAKING: Rep. George Santos UNLEASHES on Pro-Hamas Leftist in US Capitol – Police Detain Protester in Handcuffs (VIDEO)

George Santos unleashed on aborrent pro-Hamas protester in the US Capitol on Friday after he a confrontation in the hallway.

The aftermath of the confrontation was caught on video.

Capitol Police reportedly arrested the pro-Santos protester.

#BREAKING: Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) unleashes curse laden tirade after being accosted by anti-Israel protesters pic.twitter.com/iqJTNgqTUr — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 13, 2023

Rep Santos released a statement following the incident. “These breathing stains on society accosted me.”

Rep. George Santos: The fact that we have terrorist empathizers in this building is unacceptable. It should not be allowed in here. What is happening in Israel is abhorrent. That’s what it is. And the next time he tries to accost me with a child in my hand, I want him out of here. He’s an animal. He is a fucking terrorist who it it is a disgrace that we allow people to parade that kind of thought in here… What is happening to the people of Israel should not be defended. Nobody defending Hamas has any business in this building. Whether you’re elected or whether you’re a civilian, it is a disgrace!

