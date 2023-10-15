Here’s a New One… Joe Biden Starts Screaming, Mumbling, Garbling His Words During Speech to the Gays

Joe Biden started screaming at the gays tonight for some reason.

On Saturday Joe and Dr. Jill spoke to HRC, the largest far-left gay lobby in the country.

During his speech Joe Biden started screaming again for some reason. But this time he added a few new features to the speech. Joe was screaming, mumbling, slurring, and garbling his words all at the same time.

What a neat trick!

The crooked fool has no idea what he is doing.

And, despite the worst inflation, worst gas prices, worst foreign police, an open border, and batsh*t crazy policies, Democrats are running Joe Biden again for president. But they’re not cheating!

Watch Joe in action.

The gays had no idea what a treat they were going to get tonight.

Via Midnight Rider.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

