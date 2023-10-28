Happening Now: Tens of Thousands Protest Against Israel in London – Chants for “Intifada”

Tens of thousands of protesters marched in London against Israel again on Saturday.

The protesters want Israel to stop bombing Gaza after Hamas terrorists massacred 1,400 Jews in southern Israel.
What did they expect Israel would do?

When Hamas kills Jews they stay home.

The protesters are not concerned about the 220 Jewish hostages held by Hamas.

Britain First party leader Paul Golding calls it a pro-Hamas rally.

The protesters stay home when 1,400 Jews are slaughtered by Hamas.

The protesters are chanting for an “intifada” or attack of Jews.

