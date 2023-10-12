Hamas Terrorist Group Turns EU-Funded Gaza Water Pipelines Into Missiles Used to Attack Israel

An old video has emerged by the Hamas terrorist organization exposing how it is exploiting EU-funded water infrastructure, meant to bring clean drinking water to the people of Gaza, to create rockets targeted at Israelis.

The video released last year by Hamas shows the troubling extent to which humanitarian aid is manipulated to fuel terror.

In it, Hamas militants are seen extracting EU-funded water pipelines from the ground and then converting them into rocket components. Rockets produced from these very pipelines have been fired at Israeli civilians in indiscriminate attacks that defy international law.

WATCH:

“Why doesn’t Gaza have running water???” Well, for starters, Hamas takes all the water pipes and uses them to make rockets to wage genocidal wars against Israel.

pic.twitter.com/jtkJl5OACk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 12, 2023

According to an analysis by The Telegraph, the European Union has invested billions over the past decade into pipeline projects in Gaza and other territories where the Islamist terrorist group wields control. Designed to improve the dire water situation for Palestinian civilians, these projects have instead been maliciously appropriated by Hamas for its rocket-making intended to wage war against Israel.

Over the last ten years, the European Union has been deeply involved in humanitarian and infrastructure projects in Palestinian territories, including Gaza. Among these initiatives is the construction of more than 30 miles of water pipelines aimed at addressing the chronic water shortages that plague the densely populated strip.

This terrorist organization has been in control of Gaza since 2007 and has a long record of diverting international aid for its own violent agenda.

More from The Telegraph: