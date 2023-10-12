Hamas Insists They Were Not Shooting and Killing Kids at Israeli Concert – Then Cut the Audio of the Gunfire in Their Video

Hamas terrrorists released video of the “Three Lies Currently Being Told About Palestine Refuted.”

The video was posted on their Telegram page and widely distributed to their blood-thirsty supporters.

The video is in defense of their barbaric slaughter on Saturday of over 1,000 innocent Jews in Israel including children, babies, young kids at a concert, and elderly Israelis.

Hamas highlighted their planned assault on the concert just miles from the Gaza border on Saturday morning.

The Gateway Pundit has written extensively on this ghastly attack where Hamas killers were chasing Israelis and foreigners in the desert and shooting them dead.

Hamas flew paragliders into the concert after weeks of planning.

The terrorists shot and murdered hundreds of the kids as they ran away in the desert and drove their vehicles to flee the killers.

Here is one survivor discussing the Hamas concert massacre.

‘The people that are left behind are probably massacred’ Rave Massacre survivor, Gal Bukshpan gives a first hand testimony of the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists on Saturday pic.twitter.com/AgRfXApXnc — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 10, 2023

In the Hamas propaganda video the barbarians removed the sound — so you cannot hear them shooting at kids running from a concert.

Here is the original video of Hamas shooting at kids running from a concert.

Terrorists from Gaza attacked an outdoor party near Kibbutz Urim in Southern Israel. Attendees recount harrowing moments of gunfire, with many still in hiding. Concerns grow about potential casualties. #IsraelNews #GazaTerror | : Walla #OperationIronSwords… pic.twitter.com/yUM2M9PSWz — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) October 7, 2023

And in the Hamas video they cut off the noise of the gunfire.

This is who they are.