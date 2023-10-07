Hamas Fires 150 Rockets at Tel Aviv in Retaliation for Israel’s Airstrike of Palestine Tower in Gaza (VIDEO)

Hamas fired 150 rockets toward Tel Aviv on Saturday evening. The rockets were fired in response to Israel’s bombardment of Palestine Tower in Gaza.

Since this morning, Palestinian militants have fired hundreds of rockets from Gaza into Israel. The Israeli military said that about 2,200 rockets had been launched from Gaza into Israel since fighting began. The rockets set off air raid sirens as far north as Jerusalem.

As reported earlier by The Gateway Pundit, the IDF had conducted airstrikes targeting two high-rise towers in the Gaza Strip. Intelligence indicated that these buildings were being used by Hamas, a designated terrorist organization, to house their military assets. The IDF has stated that these strikes were carried out in response to Hamas’ deliberate practice of locating their military assets within civilian areas

The IDF’s “Operation Swords of Iron” involves a coordinated effort between various branches of the IDF, including ground, air, and naval forces. The operation aims to strike back at Hamas and protect Israeli citizens from further harm. The IDF has been clear that their actions are a response to the ongoing threat posed by Hamas.

The IDF claims to have provided advance warning to the occupants of the buildings and urged them to evacuate before the strikes took place. This demonstrates Israel’s commitment to minimizing civilian casualties and adhering to the principles of proportionality in armed conflict.

BREAKING: RESIDENTIAL TOWER IN GAZA DECIMATED BY IDF The residential tower, which initially received a drone strike as a warning show, has now been struck and obliterated by several aerial bombs. While the tower holds no military significance, it stands as an emblematic… pic.twitter.com/hHp2u1CL8g — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 7, 2023

In retaliation for the Israeli airstrikes, The Izzedine al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced that it had fired 150 rockets toward Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, CNN reported.

“Now that the occupation has bombed the Palestine Tower in the middle of Gaza City, Tel Aviv must stand on one leg and wait for our earth-shattering response,” Abu Obaida, spokesperson of the AlQassam Brigades, said on Telegram.

A distant view of rockets flying towards Israel. pic.twitter.com/RESp7eWHuf — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) October 7, 2023

Israeli man watches the battle between Palestinian rockets and Israeli air defences playing out in the sky over his city pic.twitter.com/m5so4fg4B3 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 7, 2023

Hamas launches fresh barrage of approximately 150 rockets across southern and central Israel, sirens sound in dozens of cities and towns including Tel Aviv pic.twitter.com/JXqKO26MKj — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 7, 2023

The rockets reportedly hit several cities including Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Gedera, and Ashkelon. (The Gateway Pundit could not immediately verify the following tweets below.)

Consequences of a new missile attack on Israel. Rockets were reported falling in Bat Yam, Rishon Lezion and Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/u1RnYWX3ML — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) October 7, 2023

Ben Gurion Airport this evening after a rocket attack. pic.twitter.com/MZxnFgoZ2b — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) October 7, 2023

BREAKING: Passengers take cover on the tarmac after landing at the airport in Tel Aviv as Palestinian rockets fired from Gaza explode in the vicinity of the airport pic.twitter.com/gbKzfNMatq — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 7, 2023

Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system begins intercepting some of the 150 rockets launched toward Tel Aviv.

Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system starts shooting down some of the 150 rockets fired toward Tel Aviv pic.twitter.com/CO2Li7GxeQ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 7, 2023

Israel Defence Forces released a statement following the latest attack, “As families all over Israel are gathering around the dinner table, instead of eating dinner, they are once again forced to run to bomb shelters due to Hamas’ incessant rocket fire.”