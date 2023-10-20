Hamas Barbarians Release Two American Hostages after 13 Days – Mother and Daughter Judith and Natalie Raanan

by

Hamas barbarians released two U.S. hostages according to diplomatic sources in Israel. The Israeli government confirmed they are a mother and a daughter, Judith and Natalie Raanan.

They were taken hostage by the terrorist group 13 days ago for being Jews.

Trey Yingst reported.

Over 1,300 Jews were slaughtered in the terrorist attack in southern Israeal including approximately 300 young adults at the Nova music festival.

Hamas still holds over 200 Jewish civilian hostages – a war crime.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.