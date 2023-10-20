Hamas Barbarians Release Two American Hostages after 13 Days – Mother and Daughter Judith and Natalie Raanan

Hamas barbarians released two U.S. hostages according to diplomatic sources in Israel. The Israeli government confirmed they are a mother and a daughter, Judith and Natalie Raanan.

They were taken hostage by the terrorist group 13 days ago for being Jews.

Two of the hostages, mother and daughter Yehudit Tai and Natali Shoshana Raanan were released by the Hamas terror organization and were transferred to the Israeli border via the Red Cross. They are on their way to an army base in central Israel were their families are anxiously… pic.twitter.com/xCGFfVEQa1 — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 20, 2023

Trey Yingst reported.

Judith and Natalie Raanan are back in Israel after being held hostage by Hamas for nearly two weeks. 201 other known hostages remain inside Gaza, according to Israeli officials. pic.twitter.com/vOeBvK6usN — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 20, 2023

Over 1,300 Jews were slaughtered in the terrorist attack in southern Israeal including approximately 300 young adults at the Nova music festival.

Hamas still holds over 200 Jewish civilian hostages – a war crime.