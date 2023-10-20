Gun-Wielding Washington Homeowner Fires at 3 Suspects During Attempted Home Invasion (VIDEO)

by

A homeowner in Auburn, Washington prevented a home invasion by three lowlife masked, armed thugs because he was armed. As they were trying to kick down his door early Thursday morning, the homeowner got his gun and unleashed a hail of bullets on them. The suspects ran away while police were still trying to identify and find them.

What’s even more disturbing is that the suspects were claiming to be police by shouting “Seattle Police.” The giveaway was of course that they were masked.

No one was injured.

Fox 13 reported:

AUBURN, Wash. – A homeowner in Washington fired at three suspects who were trying to break into their home.

According to the Auburn Police Department, officers were called around 2:00 a.m. Thursday to 117th Pl. SE near SE 310th St. for the report of a shooting.

Security video shows three masked men carrying guns shout “Seattle Police” while each trying to kick in the door.

The homeowner grabbed a gun and fired multiple shots through the door at the intruders.

The suspects ran away, and Auburn detectives are working to identify them.

Watch:

This should be a lesson to every freedom-loving American on how important the Second Amendment is to preserve our liberties. If that man was not armed, he most likely would have been gravely wounded or killed.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
David Greyson

You can email David Greyson here, and read more of David Greyson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.