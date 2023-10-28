Groups Advocating Anti-Israel Protests and Supporting Hamas Attacks Receive Over $15 Million from George Soros

Left-wing billionaire George Soros has funneled more than $15 million since 2016 to organizations that have been involved in pro-Palestine protests, some of which have openly supported Hamas, a group designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, and other entities, according to a recent report by New York Post.

The New York Post’s examination of Open Society Foundations records revealed that Soros’ grant-making network channeled $13.7 million of the funding through the Tides Center.

This organization is a lefty advocacy group that sponsors several lefty nonprofits, some of which have justified Hamas’ attacks on Israel while portraying Palestinians as the real victims. Among the beneficiaries of Tides’ funding is the Illinois-based Adalah Justice Project, which posted a photo on Instagram of a bulldozer tearing down part of Israel’s border fence, captioning it as an “open-air prison.”

“A reminder that the Israeli regime has waged 70+ years of war on Palestinians and has entrapped Palestinians in Gaza with a suffocating siege for 17 years. The natural reaction to colonization and oppression is resistance,” Adalah Justice Project wrote.

Members of the Adalah Justice Project occupied California Rep. Ro Khanna’s office on October 20, demanding he sign a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The group also co-sponsored a rally in Bryant Park where demonstrators chanted antisemitic slogans and displayed signs reading “I DO NOT CONDEMN HAMAS.”

Another group, Desis Rising Up and Moving, received $30,000 in 2020 and was a co-sponsor of the Bryant Park protest where 139 people were arrested.

The Post added that the far-left Open Society Foundations also gave $60,000 in 2018 to the Arab American Association of New York, a group co-founded by activist Linda Sarsour. This organization helped plan a protest in Bay Ridge on October 21, where protestors called for the eradication of Israel and displayed the Israeli flag in a trash basket.

Other groups that have received funding from Soros include Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now, which received $650,000 and $400,000, respectively. Both groups co-sponsored the Bryant Park rally and have been involved in protests at the U.S. Capitol.

The financial backing of pro-Palestine groups by George Soros raises significant ethical and moral questions, especially when some of these groups openly support Hamas, a designated terrorist organization.

